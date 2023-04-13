CORBIN — After dropping two games in a row, Lynn Camp responded in a big way on Thursday, pounding out 11 hits while defeating Jellico, Tennessee, 22-16.
Nick Sanders and Micah Engle had huge games at the plate, combining to drive in 13 runs in the win.
Sanders was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple while driving in seven runs and scoring four times. Engle went 3-for-4 with an inside the park home run and a double while driving in six runs and scoring two times.
Lynn Camp’s Ian Agosto also came up big, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and five runs scored. Jayden Hoskins scored three times and had a hit while Jason Lowe scored five times, and drove in a run. TJ Mills had a hit and scored once while Jeremiah Dixon scored once.
The game was back and forth throughout the seven inning with Jellico holding leads of 4-2, 9-6, and 10-9 before the Wildcats (4-10) scored seven runs in the fourth inning, and added four more runs in the fifth inning to put the game away.
