WILLIAMSBURG — If you liked runs, hits, and lots of excitement, then Monday’s matchup between Lynn Camp and Whitley County was the place to be.
The two teams combined to score 24 runs while delivering 31 hits and six errors as the Lady Wildcats managed to pull off a 13-11 victory.
Lynn Camp (17-11) built leads of 8-1, 9-2, and 13-4 only to see the Lady Colonels (16-14) fight back each time.
Whitley County trailed 13-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning before rally to cut its deficit to 13-11 with runners on first and second and two outs. Lady Wildcat pitcher Halle Mills got Jaycie Monhollen to fly out to left field to end the contest.
Allie Messer started the game for Lynn Camp and surrendered 11 hits, and seven earned runs in six and one/thirds of an inning. Mills pitched the final two/thirds of the inning to get the save.
“It was a great game, we were able to hang on and win,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “They started hitting the ball very well then bottom of the seventh and I made some changes. Allie Messer started at pitching tonight and done a great job, but once they got her timing down, I decided to bring Halle Mills in for the save.
“I was happy with how we didn’t give up and came away with the win,” she added. “We hit the ball very well tonight and I’m hoping they’ll use the momentum from this game to carry over the rest of the week.”
Jorja Carnes led the Lady Wildcats with a 4-for-5 effort at the plate while delivering an RBI, and scoring twice. Mills was 3-for-5 with an RBI, and two runs scored while Katie Miller had two hits, three RBI, and one run scored. Gabriella Carollo finished with two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored while Alissa Crumpler connected with two hits, and drove in a run, and scored once. Olivia Dozier finished with two hits, and two runs scored while Messer had a hit, and two RBI. Charity Steele turned in a one-hit, one-RBI effort.
Ryleigh Petrey led Whitley County with a 4-for-5 effort while driving in two runs, and scoring twice. Makenzie Lunsford had two hits, and two RBI while Chelsey Logan finished with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored. Monhollen had a hit and three RBI while Kara Canada finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Amber Brown, and Charley Chaney each finished with a hit, and a run scored apiece while Morgan Huddleston delivered a hit, and Hallie Huddleston scored once.
Canada took the loss, tossing two and two/thirds of an inning while allowing 10 hits, and six earned runs. She struck out two batters. Lunsford pitched the final four and one/third of an inning, giving up seven hits, and five earned runs while striking out three batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.