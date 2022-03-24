CORBIN — Lynn Camp continued to show it's one of the best offensive teams in the 13th Region during Thursday’s matchup against Williamsburg.
The Lady Wildcats (6-1) scored at least 10 runs for the fifth time during their 13-3 rout of the Lady Yellow Jackets.
Jorja Carnes picked the win up in the pitcher’s circle, tossing five innings while striking out six batters. She only surrendered three hits and one earned run. Halle Mills tossed one inning of scoreless ball while striking out a batter.
Lynn Camp took an early 3-0 lead before seeing Williamsburg tie the game at three apiece in the top of the second inning. The Lady Wildcats took the lead for good in the bottom of the second in I g with three more runs.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad added a run in the bottom of the third inning while scoring four runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth inning to secure the 10-run victory.
Mills led the way at the plate with a 2-for-4 effort. She also drove in four runs and scored once.
Chelsea Hendrickson turned in a 2-for-2 effort while driving in two runners and scoring once. Hanah Lay delivered two hits while driving in a run and scoring twice. Gabriella Carollo delivered a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Katie Miller finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Charity Steele delivered a hit and a run scored while Alissa Crumpler scored once.
Lynn Camp will be back in action Friday at home against Harlan. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
