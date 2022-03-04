CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds are one win away from capturing their first 13th Region Girls Basketball championship since 2014 after knocking off tournament favorite North Laurel on Friday, 58-46.
The Lady Redhounds (24-6) took the lead for good with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter and never looked back.
Isaac Wilson’s squad took the Lady Jaguars’ best punch, a 15-2 run in the third quarter, and outscored North Laurel (24-6) the remainder of the game, 20-10.
Kallie Housley turned in another impressive effort for Corbin, connecting on 8-of-16 shot attempts while finishing with a game-high 17 points. She also had a team-best eight rebounds while finishing with two assists. Bailey Stewart played a big role in the Lady Redhounds’ success as well, scoring 15 points while pulling down six rebounds. Shelby Stewart, Darcie Anderson, and Raegan Walker each scored eight points apiece.
Corbin hit 24-of-59 shot attempts from the floor, including a 2-of-13 effort from 3-point range. The Lady Redhounds outrebounded North Laurel, 33-26, while forcing the Lady Jaguars into 11 turnovers.
Isaac Wilson’s squad also turned in a solid performance on defense, limiting North Laurel to 17-of-51 shooting from the floor, and a 4-of-10 effort from 3-point range.
Lady Jaguar leading scorer Hailee Valentine was limited to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting while Emily Sizemore led North Laurel with a 12-point, seven-rebound, and three-assist effort. Gracie McKnight and Bella Sizemore each finished with seven points apiece.
Corbin came out and the first half, and looked like a team on a mission.
After North Laurel took a 3-2 advantage with 4:08 thanks to an old-fashioned 3-point play by Chloe McKnight, the Lady Redhounds shifted their offense into another gear.
Baskets by Laurel Faulkner and Housley increased Corbin’s edge to 11-5 while free throws by Chloe McKnight and Bella Sizemore cut the Lady Jaguars’ deficit to 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Darcie Anderson’s 3-point basket to open the second half pushed Corbin’s advantage to 14-8 but a layup by Brooke Nichelson triggered a 5-0 run for North Laurel as Valentine’s two free throws cut her’s team’s deficit to 16-15.
The Lady Redhounds responded with a run of their own.
Baskets by Becky Stewart and Housley increased Corbin’s lead to 20-15 with 3:04 remaining in the first half. The Lady Jaguars made the score 24-19 with a minute remaining before the Lady Redhounds closed out the final minute with a frantic pace of scoring.
A basket by Becky Stewart combined with consecutive baskets by Housley gave Corbin a comfortable, 30-19, advantage at halftime.
North Laurel turned in one of their worst shootings efforts of the season in the first half, connecting on only 6-of-23 shot attempts while missing its only attempted 3-pointer. The Lady Jaguars had eight turnovers and were outrebounded, 17-16. They also only had two assists compared to Corbin’s eight.
The Lady Redhounds hit 13-of-36 shot attempts, including a 2-of-10 effort from behind the arc while Housley led all scorers with 11 first-half points.
Corbin continued to control the tempo to begin the second half. A basket by Reagan Walker and consecutive baskets by Shelby Stewart increased the Lady Redhounds’ lead to 36-21 with 5:55 remaining in the period.
But then the momentum switched.
A 3-pointer by Emily Sizemore at the 5:30 mark triggered a 15-2 run that saw North Laurel cut its deficit to 38-36 with 1:57 left in the period.
Valentine and Bella Sizemore both connected with a 3-point basket apiece during the rally.
The Lady Redhounds answered with three points to end the third quarter while entering the final quarter of play with a 41-36 lead.
Corbin added to its 3-0 run in the fourth quarter by outscoring North Laurel 7-2 during the first four minutes to put the game away.
Baskets by Shelby Stewart and Bailey Stewart increased the Lady Redhounds’ advantage to 49-38. Housley scored on a reverse layup while Bailey Stewart scored again, pushing Corbin’s advantage to 53-38.
The Lady Jaguars attempted one more rally late but the damage was already done.
Corbin 58, North Laurel 46
North Laurel 8 11 17 10 46
Corbin 11 19 11 17 58
North Laurel (46) — Valentine 9, B. Sizemore 7, Nichelson 5, E. Sizemore 12, G. McKnight 7, C. McKnight 6.
Corbin (58) — Anderson 8, Housley 17, Faulkner 2, Walker 8, B. Stewart 15, S. Stewart 8.
