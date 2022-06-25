HAZARD — Michael Campbell’s Corbin eight-year-old All-Stars notched a spot in the eight-year-old state tournament by defeating Knox County in the loser’s bracket final, 11-5, on Saturday.
Corbin had a chance to win the District 4 championship earlier Saturday but fell to Hazard-Perry, 9-6.
Saturday’s Games
Game Two
Loser’s Bracket Final
Corbin 11, Knox County 5
The Corbin eight-year-old All-Stars capture their second win of the tournament against Knox County by grabbing a lead early while never looking back during their 11-5 win.
The game was close for three innings with Corbin holding a 4-2 advantage before Michael Campbell’s team got hit and scored seven runs during the final three innings.
Corbin had 11 extra-base hits in the six-run victory as Colton Campbell, Kadie Beth Carmichael, Ryder Hedrick, Keaton Bales, and Kash Woltereck each delivered three hits apiece. Noah Norvell, David Whitaker, Gunner Sizemore, and Tra Breeding each had two hits apiece while Cash Mills, Eli Baker, and Ben Stevens each finished with one hit apiece.
Mills and Breeding led Corbin with two RBI while Carmichael, Hedrick, Stevens, Whitaker, Bales, and Woltereck each finished with an RBI apiece.
Campbell, Carmichael, and Breeding led Corbin with two runs scored apiece while Baker, Hedrick, Whitaker, Sizemore, and a baked each scored one run apiece.
Game One
Winner’s Bracket Final
Hazard-Perry 9, Corbin 6
The Corbin eight-year-old All-Stars suffered their first loss of the District 4 Tournament by dropping a 9-6 decision to Hazard-Perry.
Corbin led 2-0 after the first inning but Hazard-Perry answered with a four-run third inning to take a 4-2 edge. Corbin scored a run in the bottom of the third to make the score, 4-3, but Hazard-Perry added three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth inning to extend its lead to 9-3.
Corbin attempted to rally in the sixth inning but could only come up with three runs.
Colton Campbell, Cash Mills, and Eli Baker each went 3-for-3 at the plate. Campbell drove in two runs and scored twice while Mills drove in a run and scored once. Baker finished with an RBI.
Kadie Beth Carmichael, Gunner Sizemore, David Whitaker, Tra Breeding, Bentley Taylor, Keaton Bales, and Kash Woltereck each finished with a hit apiece. Carmichael drove in a run while Taylor, Bales, and Woltereck each scored a run apiece.
Thursday’s Game
Corbin 18, Knox County 3
The Corbin eight-year-old All-Stars moved one step closer to the District 4 championship, and a berth into the Eight-Year-Old State Tournament by cruising past Knox County, 18-3, on Thursday.
Corbin wasted little time taking control of the game, scoring five runs in the first inning while never looking back. Michael Campbell’s squad added seven runs in the second inning, and six more in the third inning to put the game out of reach.
Corbin’s defense limited Knox County to only six hits while offensively, Campbell’s squad pounded out 23 hits.
Five different players delivered home runs for Corbin — Colton Campbell, David Whitaker, Eli Baker, Kadie Beth Carmichael, and Tra Breeding.
Carmichael, Ryder Hedrick, Ben Stevens, Cash Mills, Breeding, Keaton Bales, and Kash Woltereck each finished with two hits apiece while Whitaker and Bentley Taylor each finished with one hit.
Campbell, Baker, and Whitaker led Corbin with three RBI while Carmichael, Hedrick, Stevens, Breeding, Mills, and Taylor each finished with one RBI apiece.
Campbell, Mills, Baker, Carmichael, Breeding, and Bales led the way with two runs scored apiece. Hedrick, Stevens, Woltereck, and Whitaker each scored one run apiece.
