1
Photos by John Crisologo

HARLAN — The Corbin Lady Redhound and Lady Redhound track and field teams turned in identical runner-up efforts in last week’s Class 2A, Region 5 track and field meet.

The girls’ team finished with 78.5 points while Mercer County placed first with 146 points. The boys’ team finished with 137 points, only 30.5 points behind champion Mercer County.

Both teams are sending numerous individuals to this week’s Class 2A State Track and Field Meet, which are highlighted in bold along with the event they qualified to participate in below:

Girls’ Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet Team Results

1. Mercer County 146, 2. Corbin 78.50, 3. Harlan County 65, 4. Rockcastle County 64, 5. Boyle County 62, 6. Lincoln County 52, 7. East Jessamine 31, 8. Garrard County 25, 9. McCreary Central 10, 10. Casey County 8, 11. Wayne County 6, 12. Knox Central 3.50, 13. Russell County 1

Girls’ Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet Individual Results

Corbin

100 METER DASH

13.55 Taylor French 5th

13.58 Cady Estep 7th

200 METER DASH

29.40 Emma Ashurst 9th

29.80 Maddie Jo Russell 12th

400 METER DASH

1:09.30 Clara Finneseth 10th

1:11.56 Alex Herren 12th

800 METER RUN

2:42.53 Jaycee Frye 6th

2:47.32 Allie Pennington 7th

1600 METER RUN

5:50.72 Jaycee Frye 4th

6:04.69 Mary Hope Jackson 8th

3200 METER RUN

13:25.25 Sophy Jones 3rd

13:26.85 Alex Herren 4th

100 METER HURDLES

19.23 Clara Finneseth 5th

19.85 Olivia M. Jones 8th

300 METER HURDLES

54.32 Olivia M. Jones 4th

56.64 Lauren Steely 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

53.61 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:55.10 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:40.85 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

10:50.37 Relay Team 3rd

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd

4-4 Clara Finneseth 6th

LONG JUMP

15-10.25 Maddie Jo Russell 4th

13-3.5 Kami Garland 9th

TRIPLE JUMP

29-4 Grace Gibson 9th

29-3 Kami Garland 10th

POLE VAULT

7-6 Lauren Faulkner 2nd

7-0 Lupe Campos 3rd

DISCUS

72-2 Morgan Stacy 10th

61-7 Kaitlyn Will 14th

SHOT PUT

22-3.5 Taylor Miller 14th

19-9 Ashten Carter 17th

Boys’ Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet Team Results

1. Mercer County 167.50, 2. Corbin 137, 3. Boyle County 68, 4. Harlan County 56.50, 5. Bell County 27, 6. Garrard County 26, 7. Knox Central 19, 8. Russell County 18, 9. East Jessamine 17, 10. Rockcastle County 16, 11. Lincoln County 3, 12. Casey County 3.

Boys’ Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet Individual Results

Corbin

100 METER DASH

11.34 Evan McCrickard 2nd

11.39 Treyveon Longmire 3rd

200 METER DASH

23.64 Dylan Massengill 5th

24.32 Kyle Webb 10th

400 METER DASH

54.10 Connor Messer 3rd

54.13 Tye Stevens 4th

800 METER RUN

2:00.17 Sean Simons 1st

2:07.66 Andon Asher 4th

1600 METER RUN

4:46.02 Jonah Black 3rd

4:57.45 John Hail 6th

3200 METER RUN

9:54.96 Austin Terrell 2nd

10:16.46 Sean Simons 3rd

110 METER HURDLES

16.94 Alex Miller 3rd

17.01 Camden Mackey 4th

300 METER HURDLES

43.69 Treyveon Longmire 3rd

46.58 Alex Miller 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

43.88 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:33.10 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:38.36 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:26.51 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

5-8 Gavin Acosta 3rd

LONG JUMP

21-2.25 Treyveon Longmire 2nd

17-8.75 Clem Sell 9th

TRIPLE JUMP

40-8 Hunter Newberry 3rd

39-8 Brady Lanham 5th

POLE VAULT

8-6 Dylan Stacy 6th

8-6 Eligha Martin 7th

DISCUS

95-7 Adam Keith 14th

91-1 Troy Faulkner 15th

SHOT PUT

40-11 Josh Jackson 8th

35-5.5 Troy Faulkner 12th

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you