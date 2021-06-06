HARLAN — The Corbin Lady Redhound and Lady Redhound track and field teams turned in identical runner-up efforts in last week’s Class 2A, Region 5 track and field meet.
The girls’ team finished with 78.5 points while Mercer County placed first with 146 points. The boys’ team finished with 137 points, only 30.5 points behind champion Mercer County.
Both teams are sending numerous individuals to this week’s Class 2A State Track and Field Meet, which are highlighted in bold along with the event they qualified to participate in below:
Girls’ Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet Team Results
1. Mercer County 146, 2. Corbin 78.50, 3. Harlan County 65, 4. Rockcastle County 64, 5. Boyle County 62, 6. Lincoln County 52, 7. East Jessamine 31, 8. Garrard County 25, 9. McCreary Central 10, 10. Casey County 8, 11. Wayne County 6, 12. Knox Central 3.50, 13. Russell County 1
Girls’ Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet Individual Results
Corbin
100 METER DASH
13.55 Taylor French 5th
13.58 Cady Estep 7th
200 METER DASH
29.40 Emma Ashurst 9th
29.80 Maddie Jo Russell 12th
400 METER DASH
1:09.30 Clara Finneseth 10th
1:11.56 Alex Herren 12th
800 METER RUN
2:42.53 Jaycee Frye 6th
2:47.32 Allie Pennington 7th
1600 METER RUN
5:50.72 Jaycee Frye 4th
6:04.69 Mary Hope Jackson 8th
3200 METER RUN
13:25.25 Sophy Jones 3rd
13:26.85 Alex Herren 4th
100 METER HURDLES
19.23 Clara Finneseth 5th
19.85 Olivia M. Jones 8th
300 METER HURDLES
54.32 Olivia M. Jones 4th
56.64 Lauren Steely 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
53.61 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:55.10 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:40.85 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
10:50.37 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd
4-4 Clara Finneseth 6th
LONG JUMP
15-10.25 Maddie Jo Russell 4th
13-3.5 Kami Garland 9th
TRIPLE JUMP
29-4 Grace Gibson 9th
29-3 Kami Garland 10th
POLE VAULT
7-6 Lauren Faulkner 2nd
7-0 Lupe Campos 3rd
DISCUS
72-2 Morgan Stacy 10th
61-7 Kaitlyn Will 14th
SHOT PUT
22-3.5 Taylor Miller 14th
19-9 Ashten Carter 17th
Boys’ Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet Team Results
1. Mercer County 167.50, 2. Corbin 137, 3. Boyle County 68, 4. Harlan County 56.50, 5. Bell County 27, 6. Garrard County 26, 7. Knox Central 19, 8. Russell County 18, 9. East Jessamine 17, 10. Rockcastle County 16, 11. Lincoln County 3, 12. Casey County 3.
Boys’ Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet Individual Results
Corbin
100 METER DASH
11.34 Evan McCrickard 2nd
11.39 Treyveon Longmire 3rd
200 METER DASH
23.64 Dylan Massengill 5th
24.32 Kyle Webb 10th
400 METER DASH
54.10 Connor Messer 3rd
54.13 Tye Stevens 4th
800 METER RUN
2:00.17 Sean Simons 1st
2:07.66 Andon Asher 4th
1600 METER RUN
4:46.02 Jonah Black 3rd
4:57.45 John Hail 6th
3200 METER RUN
9:54.96 Austin Terrell 2nd
10:16.46 Sean Simons 3rd
110 METER HURDLES
16.94 Alex Miller 3rd
17.01 Camden Mackey 4th
300 METER HURDLES
43.69 Treyveon Longmire 3rd
46.58 Alex Miller 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
43.88 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:33.10 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:38.36 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:26.51 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
5-8 Gavin Acosta 3rd
LONG JUMP
21-2.25 Treyveon Longmire 2nd
17-8.75 Clem Sell 9th
TRIPLE JUMP
40-8 Hunter Newberry 3rd
39-8 Brady Lanham 5th
POLE VAULT
8-6 Dylan Stacy 6th
8-6 Eligha Martin 7th
DISCUS
95-7 Adam Keith 14th
91-1 Troy Faulkner 15th
SHOT PUT
40-11 Josh Jackson 8th
35-5.5 Troy Faulkner 12th
