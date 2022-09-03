South Laurel had a rough start Friday night and couldn’t ever recover as they fell to Knox Central 33-6.
On the first play of the game, Knox Central’s Jacob Smith intercepted a pass and returned it to the South Laurel 10-yard line.
Moments later, a touchdown pass from Steve Partin to Gavin Chadwell gave the Panthers an early 8-0 lead.
Near the end of the first quarter, a two-yard touchdown run by Smith extended the Knox Central lead to 14-0.
Around the 10:41 mark of the second quarter, a two-yard touchdown run by Brady Mills made the score 21-0 in favor of Knox Central. And that would be the score heading into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Panthers kept the momentum going by scoring on a nine-yard pass from Mills to KT Turner. This gave Knox Central a comfortable 27-0 lead.
After a couple of more scores, Knox Central would cruise to a final of 33-6 over South Laurel.
The Cardinals fall to 0-3 on the season and will host Madison Central next Friday.
