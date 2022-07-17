LAGRANGE — The Corbin 11-year-old All-Stars haven’t had much luck slowing down opposing teams’ bats during their first two games at the 11-year-old State Tournament.
Corbin suffered a 12-2 loss to Russell-Flatwoods on Saturday before dropping a 14-3 decision to North Oldham on Sunday.
Mario Cima’s team is now 0-2 in pool play and is scheduled to finish out their games Monday at 10 a.m. against Eastern.
Sunday’s Game
North Oldham 14, Corbin 3
Corbin was limited to only three hits as North Oldham used a seven-run third inning to wrap up a 14-3 win.
After holding Corbin scoreless in the top of the first inning, North Oldham answered in the bottom half of the inning with three runs.
Corbin cut its deficit to 3-2 in the top of the second inning but North Oldham added four runs in the bottom of the inning to extend its lead to 7-2.
Corbin’s bats couldn’t get anything going in the third inning while North Oldham added seven more runs in the bottom of the third inning.
North Oldham outhit Corbin, 11-2.
Cole Moore finished with a hit, and an RBI for Corbin while Thatcher West had a hit, and a run scored. Cameron Crusenberry finished with a hit while Paul Viars scored once.
Viars took the loss on the mound, surrendering 14 earned runs, and 10 hits while striking out three batters in two and one/third inning of work. Beau Hash tossed two/thirds of an inning, allowing a hit while striking out a batter.
Saturday’s Game
Russell-Flatwoods 12, Corbin 2
Corbin dug itself an early howl against Russell-Flatwoods, and never recovered during its 12-2 loss.
Mario Cima’s squad was outhit, 11-2, and fell behind 10-0 before scoring its first runs of the game.
Russell-Flatwoods scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning while adding seven more runs in the bottom of the second inning to build a 10-0 advantage. Corbin got on the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the fourth inning but Russell-Flatwoods answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to secure the win.
Cole Moore finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Jonah Cima had a hit, and a run scored in the loss.
Eli Bowling took the loss on the mound, pitching an inning while allowing six runs, and two hits. He also finished with two strikeouts. Moore tossed two innings and struck out a batter while allowing two earned runs and eight hits. Ryker Davidson pitched a third of an inning, allowing two hits, and two earned runs while Beau Hash allowed a hit.
