WILLIAMSBURG — One thing is for certain, it’s been really hard to figure out the Whitley County Lady Colonels this season since the new year began.
They opened their January slate with two wins, followed by seven losses, then four wins, and after Tuesday’s 47-38 setback to Russell County, they’ve now lost two in a row.
The Lady Colonels couldn’t get much going on the offensive end against the Lady Lakers.
Whitley County managed only 21 points in the first half, but the Lady Colonels still found themselves tied at 21 apiece entering the second half.
Things didn’t get much better in the third and fourth quarters. Whitley County was outscored, 26-17, during the final 16 minutes of play.
“We struggled all night,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “We couldn’t put ball in basket. Got looks just struggled to score. We played defense good enough to win but Russell deserves credit they outplayed us tonight. Got to get back to work and get ready for Thursday night.”
Jonna Rice turned out to be the lone Lady Colonel to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points. Khylea Ray Collier added nine points while Maddie Richardson added six points.
Whitley County will be back in action Thursday at home against Lynn Camp at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.