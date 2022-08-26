LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — It’s not known whether veteran running back Chris Rodriguez will be in the starting lineup in Kentucky’s season opener on Sept. 3 against Miami of Ohio, but the running back has been active in camp.
Rodriguez has been very much in part of the team’s preseason workouts and was on the field during an open practice for media members on Wednesday afternoon.
Rodriguez pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a fine and court costs from his arrest last spring. Rodriguez agreed to pay a $200 fine and $700 or more in court costs, both of which have to be paid in full by December 13. His driver’s license will be suspended for four to six months. Rodriguez was arrested at 3 a.m. on May 8 and was charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.
During team drills, Rodriguez appeared in shape and prepared for the upcoming season while working out Wednesday. Expect coach Mark Stoops to give an update on the status of Rodriguez early next week.
Sam Houston State transfer Ramon Jefferson has been impressive during fall workouts. Stoops said Jefferson had “tough runs” and “did some really good things” in the team’s scrimmage last weekend. If Rodriguez faces disciplinary action to open the season, Jefferson likely will get the call in the backfield in the absence of Rodriguez.
Quarterback Will Levis said Jefferson is a “smaller version” of Rodriguez, but with more shifts in the open field. The Kentucky quarterback compared Jefferson to a “little bowling ball.”
“He’s got a good feel too, just a smart football player,” Levis said. “He’s doing a really good job in protection, getting in his spots in the passing game, able to catch balls out of the backfield. As long as he just plays how he is and who he is as a player, he’s going to get reps for us and make an impact, for sure. I’m excited.”
Jefferson said his mindset is to stay focused and locked in while on the field.
“I always try to be in control of everything, bad play, good play, just take it to the next play and be focused on attacking that play," he said.
Levis was clearly in control of the offense Wednesday and felt comfortable with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarelo at his side. Look for Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson to be one of his top targets as well as newcomer Dane Key and tight ends Izayah Cummins and Keaton Upshaw.
Defensive coordinator Brad White and and the rest of the postision coaches were all business on Wednesday as were the players who were on task during the first four segments of drills.
As usual, Stoops spend a majority of his time with White and the defense, while interacting with former offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, who now serves as a special assistant. Mike Stoops, in his first season alongside his brother at Kentucky, was calm and collected while working out the team’s inside linebackers.
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com and via Twitter at keithtaylor21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.