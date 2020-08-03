CORBIN — Lynn Camp High School principal Anthony Pennington confirmed Monday evening that Rodney Clarke has been named as the new Wildcat boys varsity basketball coach.
Clarke was head coach of Lynn Camp’s girls' basketball team last year, as the Lady Wildcats finished with a 4-26 mark.
Before coming to Lynn Camp last year, Clarke spent a season as an assistant coach with the Talladega College Tornadoes. He also spent time as an assistant coach with Lake Superior State and the University of the Cumberlands. At the high school ranks, Clarke had assistant coach stints at Alabama's Indian Springs High School and John Carroll High School. He began his basketball coaching career at Alabama’s Blount High School.
