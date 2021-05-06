CORBIN — The one-two punch of Madyson Roberts and Julia Shepherd helped Lynn Camp take care of business during its 14-0 win over Leslie County on Thursday.
Roberts and Shepherd both went 3-for-3 at the plate while driving in a run apiece. Roberts also did damage in the pitcher’s circle, striking out two batters in five innings of work while scattering four hits.
Lynn Camp (11-7) captured its third win in a row after delivering 14 hits in the win while taking advantage of three Lady Eagles’ errors.
“The girls really came to play today,” Lynn Camp Coach Nikki Hendrix said. “Everyone on the team got at least one hit. Mady Roberts pitched a great game and the defense backed her up with two double plays. I’m proud of how hard they played against a good Leslie County team.”
The Lady Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning before adding seven runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning.
Hanah Lay went 2-for-3 with two hits and two runs scored while Jorja Cranes finished with two hits and one run scored. Olivia Dozier led the team with three RBI while also scoring once and connecting with a hit. Halle Mills has a hit, two RBI and one run scored while Katie Mills finished with a hit, an RBI, and one run scored. Gabriel Carollo finished with a hit and three runs scored while Abby Miller and Chelsea Hendrickson each scored twice. Alyssa Jones finished with one run scored.
