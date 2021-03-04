CORBIN — Three players scored in double figures for Lynn Camp during its 70-52 win over Danville Christian on Thursday.
Junior Micah Engle and Gavin Allen combined to score 47 points with Engle’s 28-point scoring effort leading the way while Allen added 19 points in the win. Spencer Gilbert also scored in double figures, finishing with 14 points.
The Wildcats were able to snap a two-game losing skid while improving to 10-9 during the process. They’ll hope to continue their winning ways Friday with a road game scheduled against Rockcastle County.
Lynn Camp got off to a good start by jumping out to a 15-7 lead in the first quarter. Engle added seven points during the opening period which included hitting a 3-pointer while Gilbert also hit a 3-pointer.
Danville Christian was able to cut its deficit to 27-20 at halftime after outscoring the Wildcats, 13-12, in the second quarter. Engle managed to help his team stay in the lead with six points during the period while Luke Ledington hit a 3-pointer.
Lynn Camp began to take control in the third quarter, outscoring Danville Christian, 22-15, while building a 49-35 lead during the process. Engle and Allen each had seven points apiece during the period while Gilbert added five points and Chance Wyatt hit a 3-pointer.
The trio of Engle, Allen, and Spencer helped put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter combing to score 20 of their team’s 21 points.
Engle scored eight points while Allen and Gilbert each added six points apiece.
