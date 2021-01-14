LOG MOUNTAIN — After having their first three games of the season canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Corbin Redhounds finally hit the court on Thursday, traveling to take on Bell County in what turned out to be one dandy of a game.
It’s a young Redhounds’ bunch with a couple of new faces, but they still play the kind of ball that Corbin fans have become accustomed to under long-time head coach Tony Pietrowski. Led by the young duo of sophomore transfer Hayden Llewellyn and freshman Carter Stewart, the Redhounds were able to pick up a win in their season-opening, defeating the Bobcats 79-78 in an overtime thriller.
In a game in which the Bobcats shot 58 free throws and multiple Redhounds were on the bench with five fouls, Corbin showed the toughness that you may not expect from such a young team, especially one that has waited quite some time to play their first game together.
Pietrowski said he was happy with the effort and grit his team showed on Thursday.
“I’m proud of my team. We haven’t had any practice for two weeks, and although we have a lot of areas we can improve, we showed a tremendous amount of moxie tonight,” said Pietrowski. “It says a lot about these young men.”
One sign of that moxie came from newcomer Llewellyn, who kept the Redhounds alive when he knocked down the game-tying shot with just 1.3 seconds left in the game, evening the score at 68-68. Corbin was also able to show some reserve when the Redhounds were called for a simultaneous technical foul, sending the Bobcats to the line for two potential game-winning free throws. Bell County missed both, sending the game to overtime.
Llewellyn finished the game with 29 points to lead the Redhounds, while the freshman Stewart finished with 28 points. Their 57 points combined made up for more than 70-percent of Corbin’s scoring on the night.
“We battled foul trouble the entire night. I’m proud of some of the young kids who took advantage of the opportunities and played well,” said Pietrowski. “I thought a variety of kids stepped up in crucial times, but I thought Hayden and Carter stepped up big time tonight.”
From the opening tip of the night, the free throw shooting from the Bobcats came early and often. In the first quarter, Bell County took 15 shots from the charity stripe, compared to just seven from the Redhounds. Llewellyn scored eight points in the quarter, but the Bobcats took a 17-16 lead after one.
Both teams struggled to get much going on offense in the second quarter. Llewellyn connected on two big three-point shots and scored eight more points, but Corbin managed to hit just one more field goal in the period, a two-point basket from Dakota Patterson. But, the Redhounds’ defense tightened, and Bell County led by just one, 27-26 at the half.
After some halftime adjustments, Corbin put together their best stretch of basketball on the night in the third quarter. Stewart and Josh Hibbits each knocked down two three-point shots, apiece, and Llewellyn scored six points, as the Redhounds outscored Bell County 23-15 in the third to take a 50-43 lead into the fourth.
While Corbin looked to have the game under control, the whistles began to blow again in the game’s final period, forcing Pietrowski to play more of his bench. Bell County was able to put together a nice run in the fourth, which consisted of them hitting 11 free throws, as they rallied and took the lead with just over a second to play before Llewellyn sent the game to overtime.
Stewart was the hero in the extra period, as a big three-point shot tied the game early, after Bell County took a three-point lead. Corbin’s free throw shooting from there on out would be the difference as the Redhounds connected on shots from the foul line to hang on for the 79-78 lead.
Pietrowski said he was glad to leave Bell County with a win and that he likes the potential of this year’s squad.
“We have tremendous upside,” Pietrowski said. “With some hard work and dedication, we will be in the mix at year’s end.”
With the win, the Redhounds are now 1-0 on the year. They will return to action today, traveling to take on Clay County.
