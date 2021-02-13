HYDEN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds’ struggles continued on Saturday after dropping a 68-65 decision to Leslie County.
The three-point loss was Corbin’s fifth in its last six games. The Redhounds are now 8-7 after the loss.
Kallie Housley led Corbin with a 21-point scoring effort while Bailey Stewart and Shelby Stewart each scored 10 points apiece.
Both teams fought to a 21-all tie in the first quarter with Shelby Stewart, Kaila Stidham, and Bailey Stewart each hitting 3-pointers while Housley scored six points.
Leslie County outscored Corbin 19-7 in the second quarter to take a 40-28 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Lady Redhounds were able to get back into the game in the third quarter by outscoring the Lady Eagles, 17-8, in the third quarter while cutting their deficit to 48-45 entering the fourth quarter.
Shelby Stewart hit a 3-pointer during the quarter while scoring five points. Housley and Lauren Faulkner each scored four points apiece.
Leslie County was able to hold on and pull off the win by going 11-of-20 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Corbin was 7-of-9 but couldn’t pull off the win.
The Lady Eagles finished the game hitting 18-of-38 shot attempts from the free-throw line while the Lady Redhounds were 11-of-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.