WILLIAMSBURG — Matt Rhymer will take the helm as the new football coach at Whitley County High School. The announcement was made Friday morning.
“We are very pleased to have Coach Rhymer take the lead as our Head Football Coach. Not only does Coach Rhymer bring a wealth of football knowledge and experience to our program, but he also has a longstanding commitment to service in and for the Whitley County community. We are excited for the future of Colonel football,” said Head Principal Julie Osborne.
Rhymer had most recently worked as a defensive coordinator for the Colonels after serving eight seasons as the Head Coach for University of the Cumberlands. While at the Cumberlands, Rhymer compiled a 50-31 career record and made two national playoff appearances.
“It is an honor to be the Head Football Coach at Whitley County High School. This community has been home to me for the last 20 years and my wife has lived here her entire life. My family and friends are here and I feel blessed to be given this opportunity. I want to bring stability and longevity to this program and always put a team on the field that will represent our community the right way and make everyone proud. High school football can have a tremendous impact on the community and I believe we can come together and work together to make Whitley County a premier football program in Eastern Kentucky. The goal will be that our student athletes will be great people, great students and great competitors. We have some great coaches leading our athletic teams and I look forward to working with them and building an entire athletic program that is second to none,” Rhymer said after the announcement was made.
Colonel Football will begin play in their new district with Corbin, Perry Central and Letcher Central this Fall.
