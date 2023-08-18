WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County Colonel football coach Matt Rhymer likes what he sees with his squad, and is ready for the season to begin.
Rhymer is set to guide the Colonels into action with hopes of turning Whitley County back into a district and regional contender in Class 5A.
“It is an exciting time to be a Colonel,” Rhymer said. “Our team is working hard on preparation for this season. Our expectations are high, and we believe we can compete to win every week. Whitley County is a strong community, and the people here have a great desire to see a tough, physical, disciplined football team on the field every Friday night. People in Whitley County love football and know what a tremendous impact it makes on the community when it is having success.
“Our team is ready to take on that challenge,” he added. “There is a process to being successful and our guys are buying in, and with that we know the desired results will come. There has been a huge investment made here to see football not only get back on track but to compete to win championships.”
Rhymer said the demeanor of the team is great, with hard-working players who are hungry for different results.
“They are hungry to compete and win,” Rhymer said. “The energy has been great, and the attitudes have been very positive. You have to believe you can win and you develop that belief by how you prepare, and these kids are doing it the right way.
“All we can ask of this team is to show up every day and be committed to the process, work really hard, and have fun,” he added. “I believe we are doing that. We have assembled a great coaching staff that are great people, they know football and most importantly they care about the kids and want to make a difference in their lives.”
On offense, Whitley County has six returning starters and a couple of newcomers who will make an impact. Dual-threat quarterback Tye Hamblin and explosive player Dee Parker will be key contributors.
An experienced offensive line, led by Ethan Woods, Blake Bowery, and Ryan Steely, will look to pave the way for success. Newcomer Tyler Rose will provide a strong presence at outside receiver.
Defensively, the Colonels have six returning starters as well. Ryan Steely has moved from the defensive line to linebacker while Tye Hamblin will play a significant role on defense as well, showcasing his versatility as a coverage player and pass rusher. Chaseton Potter on the defensive line, and John Croley in the secondary will also be key contributors.
Rhymer said special teams play is a point of pride for the Colonels.
“We are going to invest a lot of time in this area to try and create an advantage on Friday night,” he admitted. “Special teams are a third of the game and a lot of games are won and lost by special teams play. Trace Miller will be a freshman and has a chance to be an excellent kicker and punter, he is working really hard to improve on both. In the return game, Dee Parker and Tye Hamblin can give us a great chance to score or set up scores. Overall, we are stressing the fact that your very best players have to play on special teams.”
Once again, the Colonels play a challenging non-district schedule along with one of the toughest Class 5A district slates in the state.
“Our schedule is not an easy one, and we feel like the early season games will certainly have us prepared for the back half of the season in district play,” Rhymer said. “We play a mountain schedule, so you are going to have tough hard-nosed teams every week.
“Our district is solid from top to bottom,” he added. “We have a four-team district, and our goal is to play a home playoff game.
“This team has potential to be a contender every week,” Rhymer continued. “We are a work in progress and our goal is to get a little better each week. I believe this team will not back down and approach each week of the season the right way. With steady improvement and good fortune to stay healthy this team can be a solid contender during the postseason.”
