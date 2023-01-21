LOG MOUNTAIN — Whitley County’s Ashton Reynolds torched the nets for 40 points to lead the Colonels past Bell County on Friday, 81-71.
Reynolds finished the game with six 3-pointers while hitting 8-of-11 free throw attempts.
He scored nine points in the first quarter while following up with 10 points in the second, 12 points in the third, and nine more points in the fourth quarter.
“Great job by our guys tonight to find a way to win,” Whitley County coach Eric Swords said. “We had a slow start again defensively but was able to make the plays down the stretch. Mahan’s defense was great on Woolum all night.
“Offensively, we had a good flow to the game,” he added. “Ashton made some big time plays for us. Bunch of guys battled on the boards. Proud of our guys. We have a big district week ahead.”
Brayden Mahan turned in a solid defensive effort, limiting Bell County leading scorer Dawson Woolum to 17 points, eight points under his 25.4 point scoring average. Mahan also scored 14 points while Jamie Fuson added nine points.
Blake Burnett led the Bobcats with an 18-point scoring effort while Cameron Hall added nine points.
The Colonels (13-6) will be back in action Tuesday at home against South Laurel at 7:30 p.m. while Bell County travels to play Lynn Camp Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
