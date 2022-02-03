WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Colonels picked up their biggest win of the season on Thursday night when they defeated the South Laurel Cardinals with a 54-53 win in the 50th District clash.
The Colonels were down 50-45 with just under three minutes to go in the game and went on a 9-3 run, capped off by a short jumper from Ashton Reynolds that banked off the glass and fell through the net to give Whitley County the win.
Coach Austin Horn said the win had everything you could want from a game. His team defeated a quality team in some tough conditions but pulled it off in the end.
“It was a great win for our guys against a good opponent in South Laurel. Our guys played outstanding defensively and overcame adversity to get the win tonight,” said Horn. “I’m proud of the way our boys competed and played with toughness.”
The game came down to a strong start and an even stronger finish for the Colonels. They took a 12-4 lead at the end of the first half, after a sluggish start from South Laurel to open the game. The Cardinals bounced back in a hurry in the second quarter, behind eight points from Parker Payne, but still found themselves down 26-22 at the half.
The Cardinals, who were coming off of a big win over Williamsburg just one night prior, looked like they were back on track in the third quarter. Known for their tight defense, South Laurel limited the Colonels to just three made field goals in the period.
Eli Gover went off in the third quarter. He nailed three three-pointers and scored 13 of his team-high 15 points to power the Cardinals. Brayden Reed added five more points, as South Laurel looked to be in control of the game, taking a 44-37 lead into the fourth.
Whitley County opened the fourth quarter with five quick points to cut the lead to 44-42 and put them back in the game. South Laurel extended their lead back to 50-45 before a two from Brayden Mahan sparked the Colonels’ run that ultimately gave them the win.
With 12 seconds left on the clock, the Colonels were down 53-52 with the ball, when Ethan Keene found Reynolds on a back cut and Reynolds put the game-winning score on the board. South Laurel got the ball back with five seconds remaining, but couldn’t connect, as the Colonels won 54-53.
Mahan led Whitley County with 14 points. Reynolds finished with 11 and Keene added 10.
Gover led the Cardinals with 15, followed by Payne with 13.
Horn said his team came in ready and executed their game plan well enough to take the win.
“We talked about three key things before our game today: winning on the defensive end, playing with toughness, and staying mentally into the game for 32 minutes. We did each of those tonight,” said Horn. “Our guys stepped up and did a great job. I’m so proud of the way they played for one another and played with toughness.”
Whitley County 54, South Laurel 53
Whitley County 12 14 11 17 54
South Laurel 4 18 22 9 53
Whitley County (54) — Mahan 14, Reynolds 11, Keene 10, Jamie Fuson 7, Bryce Anderson 5, Jackson Petrey 5, Trevor Downs 2
South Laurel (53) — Gover 15, Payne 13, Jordan Mabe 8, Brayden Reed 7, Caden Jones 4, Ayden Smith 2, Rhys England 2, Jeremy Steele 2
