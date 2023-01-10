WILLIAMSBURG — Eric Swords’ Whitley County Colonels got back to their winning ways, but not before having to hold off Williamsburg during Tuesday’s 80-66 win.
The game was close throughout with the Colonels (10-5 overall, 1-0 vs. 50th District opponents) holding a slim 55-52 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
After being limited to only four points during the game’s first 24 minutes, Ashton Reynolds exploded for 15 points in the fourth quarter, helping Whitley County outscore the Yellow Jackets (8-7, 0-2), 25-14, during the period.
“Proud of our guys,” Swords said. “Played extremely hard and had guys step up to make big plays offensively and defensively. We want to put ourselves in the best position for district, so these games matter a lot. Going forward we just got to eliminate the stretches where we shoot ourself in the foot a little bit and I believe we will be right there with anyone.”
Reynolds and Jamie Fuson led the Colonels with 19 points apiece while Evan Ellis followed with 15 points — 13 of those came in the second quarter. Bryce Anderson added 13 points in the win.
Williamsburg led 20-18 at the end of the first quarter as Henry Bowling scored five of his 21 points during the period. Teammate Ryder Akins scored five of his 13 points during the period.
Whitley County took a 42-34 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Jarrod Roark joined Bowling and Akins in double figures with 14 points while Andrew Smith added 11 points.
“Obviously, not the outcome we wanted,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “However, our guys battled and fought to end.
Proud of our overall effort, especially against a veteran squad. We have to keep attacking every day like we did today. If we do that, we will definitely make strides in the right direction. We have to gear up for another battle on Friday when we travel to South.”
Whitley County will be back in action Saturday at home against Lynn Camp with tipoff slated for 3:30 p.m. Williamsburg will travel to play South Laurel on Friday. No start time is listed on the KHSAA website.
