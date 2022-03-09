LEXINGTON —Bullitt East exacted revenge on Wednesday after falling to Bethlehem, 70-65, during last year’s Sweet 16 first-round matchup.
Led by senior Gracie Merkle’s 24-point, 15-rebound effort along with Lily Reid’s 21-point, four-rebound performance, the Lady Chargers advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal action of the Mingua Beef Jerky Sweet Sixteen Girls’ Tournament by dominating the Banshees, 67-50.
Bullitt East (31-4) never trailed in the game after jumping out to a 9-0 advantage. The Lady Chargers, winners of 15 of their last 16 games, shot 27-of-56 from the floor, including outrebounding Bethlehem, 34-27.
The Banshees (23-8) were led in scoring by Emma Filiatreau’s 14-point scoring effort while Carlie Thurmond added 11 points. Bethlehem hit 19-of-50 shot attempts while connecting on only 3-of-15 from 3-point range.
Bullitt East built a 9-0 lead during the opening quarter’s first four minutes behind baskets from Reid and Merkel. Reid scored five points during the stretch while Merkle added four points.
Bethlehem misfired on its first eight shot attempts but finally got on the scoreboard with 2:24 remaining in the period behind 3-pointer by Kasey Spalding. Thurmond followed with a 3-pointer while Bailey Bishop added a jumper to cut the Banshees’ deficit to 11-8 entering the second quarter.
Bethlehem continued to rally in the second quarter with an old-fashioned play by Thurmond making the score 13-11 just 30 seconds into the period. Boyd County’s Merkle continued to cause problems in the paint, scoring six of her 10 points during the period. Her layup combined with Reid’s jumper with 4:46 left in the first half increased their team’s advantage to 17-13 but a 6-0 run sparked by the Banshees’ Ashlyn Miles allowed Bethlehem to take its first lead of the game at 19-17 at the 2:30 mark.
Merkle and Emma Egan responded with baskets of their own during the final two minutes of the half to give Bethlehem a 21-17 cushion at halftime.
The Lady Chargers were led by Merkle’s 10 points in the first half while Reid added nine points. Bullitt East connected on 10-of-28 from the floor, including a very cold 1-of-10 effort from 3-point range.
Thurmond and Filiatreau both led the Banshees with six points apiece while Bethlehem hit 7-of-26 shot attempts, including a 2-of-9 effort from behind the arc.
Bullitt East came out in the third quarter and scored five straight points to make the score 26-19. A layup by Merkel and a 3-pointer by Reid pushed the Lady Chargers’ lead to 31-21 but Spalding answered with an old-fashioned 3-point play to make the score, 31-24 with 5:24 remaining in the period.
Reid and Hughes both got hot and helped extend Bullitt East’s edge to 44-30. Hughes’ old-fashioned 3-point play gave her team a 14-point with 2:30 left in the quarter. The Banshees were able to cut their deficit to 48-38 by the end of the quarter thanks to baskets from both Filiatreau and Spalding.
Merkle continued to dominate in the fourth quarter, scoring the Lady Chargers’ first eight points of the period while seeing her team build a 56-45 advantage with 5:23 remaining in the game.
Bethlehem managed to cut its deficit to nine points (56-47) at the 3:50 mark before Bullitt East closed the game out using a 7-0 run to make the score, 63-47, with 2:05 left.
Mingua Beef Jerky Sweet 16 Girls’ State Tournament
First Round
Bullitt East 67, Bethlehem 50
Bethlehem 8 11 19 12 50
Bullitt East 11 10 27 19 67
Bethlehem (50) — Miles 4, Thurmond 11, Spalding 8, Filiatreau 14, Bishop 4, Miles 2, Clayton 5, Lozano 2.
Bullitt East (67) — Egan 9, Rodgers 2, Merkel 24, Reid 21, Hughes 9, Mason 2.
