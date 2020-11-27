WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg was locked in a battle with Pineville after the Mountain Lions scored to tie the game at seven apiece with 1:33 remaining in the first quarter.
But what took place the next 13 minutes was total domination.
The Yellow Jackets (5-2) scored 35 unanswered points to end the first half along with any chances of a Mountain Lion upset.
Williamsburg ended up recording its 18th consecutive district win while capturing its fifth straight district title by upending Pineville, 49-13.
Herron squad has now scored at least 40 points a game during its last five contests.
“We were able to get things together after that score and we got on it,” Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron said. “We switched our wide receivers in different spots and then we made some big plays.
“This was a good win for us,” he added. “Pineville came ready to play. With everything we lost from last season and to win another district championship is huge. We returned all but two starters from last year and now we are back in the region finals. What the kids have accomplished this year has been huge.”
The Yellow Jackets will now switch their focus to Friday’s Class A, Region 4 title game home matchup against Nicholas County.
“This is another big win for our program,” Herron said. “With everything our kids have been through with the virus and canceled games, and to have accomplished what they have so far — I’m so proud of them.
“I don’t know anything about Nicholas County other than they should be healthy because they didn’t play this week. We will get back to work and see what we can do.”
Pineville didn’t have an answer for Williamsburg’s offensive attack throughout the first half.
Bowen did a lot of damage with his arm and legs, scoring the game’s first touchdown with a three-yard touchdown run.
After seeing the Mountain Lions tie things up at seven apiece with 1:33 left in the first quarter.
Bowen added a 20-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining in the period to give his team The lead for good at 14-7.
Bowen hit Javon Powell for a 22-yard touchdown strike at the 10:49 mark of the second quarter, extending the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 21-7.
Bowen added another 20-yard touchdown run, combined with two touchdown runs (two-yards and 11 yards, respectively) by Marty Gilley to give Williamsburg a commanding 42-7 lead at halftime.
Gavon Thomas added a 70-yard punt return for a score to wrap-up Williamsburg’s 36-point win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.