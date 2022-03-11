WILLIAMSBURG — Coming off a 13th Region title, the Whitley County Colonels have the target on their backs for the 2022 season as they look to repeat as regional champions.
After losing to Corbin in the championship game of the 50th District Tournament, the Colonels went on a postseason run that ended with a 13th Region championship and a trip to the Elite Eight of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.
While that was a great season for Whitley County and Coach Jeremy Shope, the great news is they are returning nearly every player from that championship run, and 2022 looks to be an even better season for the Colonels.
As soon as last year ended, Whitley County got back to work and they have had an offseason that has helped prepare them for their upcoming schedule. Shope said that Coach Zach Jacobs has helped transform the team through his weightlifting and conditioning program.
“We are blessed to have Coach Zach Jacobs running the weightlifting and conditioning. It has been fun watching their bodies change. I feel like we are bigger, faster, and stronger. Several of our guys have worked on their arm strength throughout the off-season,” said Shope. “Our coaches work tireless hours in developing every player in our program. I’m glad to have the best coaching staff in the state. We just recently made a huge hire for our middle school program. We are excited about the future of Whitley County Baseball.”
Returning for the Colonels is a trio of seniors who have helped improve the Whitley County program into what it has become under Shope, which is a constant winner. Caden Petrey, Logan Bennett, and Trevor Downs will be relied upon to provide leadership to the team as seniors this season.
“I love our senior leadership. This group has seen our program grow. This group has seen how much hard work is involved in being successful. Sometimes winning and losing is not fair,’ said Shope. “These guys understand the process. It's about enjoying it. It's about growing through the peaks and valleys. One thing we preach to our guys is that it's about having no regrets when it's all over. This group of seniors gets all that. They are some of the hardest-working players in our program.”
Not only will Petrey serve as a leader on this year’s squad, but he returns after being voted the 13th Region Player of the Year just one year ago. Petrey did it all for the Colonels in 2021. He hit just under .500 on the season, led the team with 23 doubles, and went 9-3 on the mound with a 2.40 earned run average and 87 strikeouts.
But Petrey isn’t the only star player returning for Whitley County. Sam Harp had 53 hits and drove in 44 runs for the Colonels last season, while Bryce Anderson added 42 hits and 36 RBIs. Shope said a slew of other players will figure into the lineup as well, including Bennett, Mason Croley, Brayden Mahan, Andrew Stack, Grant Zehr, Matthew Wright, and RJ Osborns, along with many others.
On the mound of the Colonels will be Petrey and Zehr as the one-two punch. Zehr went 10-2 last season with an ERA of 2.24 and added two saves. Croley, Anderson, Osborne, and Harp also return with experience from last season. Landon Siler and Tyler Rose are two names to watch for as breakout candidates in the pitching rotation.
Shope said he has a lot of depth on this year’s team which creates a great environment and culture.
“Several other players have worked hard this off-season in the weight room and on the field. We expect several others to make their splash on the Whitley County baseball team,” said Shope. “We have good, healthy competition at many of our positions.”
Playing in the 50th District is always a challenge, but Whitley County will take on one of the more challenging schedules in the 13th Region this year. They will play in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, while taking on the likes of Frederick Douglas, Southwestern, Great Crossing, and Pulaski County, all solid teams outside of the region.
Shope said that the key for his team is to balance the good with the bad and continue to get better as the season plays out.
“We're all excited about the new 2022 baseball season. Our schedule is extremely challenging. We play in a tough district and region. We have added top teams from other regions,” said Shope. “There are always highs and lows throughout a baseball season. We have to remain hungry throughout the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.