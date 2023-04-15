CORBIN — For the second consecutive season, Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats are the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic champions.
After cruising to two wins to reach Saturday’s title game against Pineville, Lynn Camp’s players dug deep to pull out the 11-8 win.
The Lady Wildcats (8-8) built a 5-1 lead after three innings of play only to see the Lady Mountain Lions (4-4) fight back and score five runs in the fourth inning to briefly claim a 6-5 advantage.
Lynn Camp responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-6 lead before Pineville tied the game at eight apiece with two runs in the sixth inning. The Lady Wildcats followed with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the win.
“I just want to start off by saying I am super proud of these girls,” Hendrix said. “They came in today’s game, focused, and determined to bring home the championship. We really hit the ball great tonight. We had 16 hits and our defense done well all around. We had one bad inning, but the girls rebounded and fought back. We are a very young team, but they played like veterans today.
“Everyone on this team is playing very unselfish,” she added. “We had girls lay down sacrifice bunts. They just want to win, it’s about the team. I also want to thank the fans and the community for coming out today. The bleachers were packed and it was a great feeling, knowing that they were here to cheer us on.”
Cambree Prewitt came up huge at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBI while Allison Messer was 3-for-4 with two RBI, and two runs scored. Julie Moore was 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Haylie Gray connected with two triples, and drove in three runs, and scored twice. Lauren Partin delivered two hits, and an RBI while Jorja Carnes finished with a hit, and scored twice. Chelsea Hendrickson connected with a hit, and scored once while Lily Henize had a hit.
Carnes started the game and pitched 3 2/3 of an inning while allowing six hits, and two earned runs. She struck out three batters. Messer got the win, tossing the final 3 1/3 of an inning, allowing only a hit, and one earned run while finishing with five Ks.
Rayanna Maidon led Pineville with a 2-for-3 effort while driving in a run, and scoring once. Rachel Howard had two hits while Makenna Partin finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. McKenzie Widener had a hit, and RBI, and a run scored. Howard took the loss, allowing 16 hits, and six earned runs in six innings. She also finished with nine strikeouts.
