CORBIN — Corbin crowned another doubles region champion during Tuesday’s 13th Region Boys’ Tennis Tournament.
After securing the team’s 21st consecutive region title on Saturday, Corbin managed to capture the boys’ doubles title as the team of Quinn Maguet and Dylan Koen defeated teammates Daniel Byrley and John Ball, 6-2, 6-0.
Nate Hill was hoping to become the Redhounds’ first singles champion since Brody Freeman won back-to-back titles in 2010, and 2011 but fell to Knox Central’s Alex Smith, 6-1, 6-3.
“After losing the first set 6-1, Nate changed his strategy and jumped out to a 3-1 lead until Alex regained his composure and won five straight games to win the regional title,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “Nate has improved his all-around singles game this year and has gained the respect the all the regional players. Nate is just an eighth-grader and as he grows physically, his tennis game will improve significantly. Hat’s off to Alex for staying focused and having a wonderful tournament. I’m to see how both Nate and Alex perform at state next week.
“The number one seeded team of Dylan Koen and Quinn Maguet captured their second consecutive regional doubles title by defeating teammates and No. 2 seed Byrley and Ball. 6-2, 6-0,” he added. “John Ball held serve twice in the first set thus being the first team to score on Dylan and Quinn in the 2022 tournament. Even though the score doesn’t show it the match had a lot of competitive long points and was exciting to watch. John and Daniel peaked at the right time to help win the regional team title. Quinn and Dylan have been working nonstop for two full years and now they are reaping the reward from their labor. They are one of the top doubles teams in the state. I can’t wait to watch both doubles teams perform at the state next Tuesday.”
13th Region Tournament
Team Standings
1. Corbin — 15
2. Knox Central — 10
3. North Laurel — 8
4. Barbourville 7
4. South Laurel 7
Corbin Individual Team Points
One point is awarded for each round that a player wins in the tournament.
Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet — 5
Daniel Byrley/John Ball — 4
Nate Hill — 4
Harrison Schuhmann — 2
Boys Singles
Semifinals
Nate Hill (C) def. Will Wagers (SL), 6-2, 6-2
Quarterfinals
Nate Hill (C) def. Dhaval Patel (WC), 6-0, 6-0
Harris Schuhmann (C) lost to Alex Smith (KC), 6-0, 6-0
Round of 16
Nate Hill (C) def. Zaid Salim (NL), 6-1, 6-0
Harris Schuhmann (C) def. Samuel Cho (OBI), 6-2, 6-0
First Round
Harris Schuhmann (C) def. Keston Kemper (SL), 6-4, 6-2
Boys Doubles
Semifinals
Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (C) def. Walton/Jones (NL), 6-0, 6-0
Daniel Byrley/John Ball (C) def. Abner/Bingham (KC), 6-1, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (C) def. Collins/Combs, 6-0, 6-0
Daniel Byrley/John Ball (C) def. Alsip/Hopejoy (B), 6-0, 6-0
Round of 16
Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (C) def. Mills/Mills (KC), 6-0, 6-0
Daniel Byrley/John Ball (C) def. Ball/Vaughn (NL), 6-0, 6-1
