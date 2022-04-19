CORBIN — A nine-run third inning turned out to be more than enough for defending 13th Region champion North Laurel during its showdown with Corbin on Tuesday.
The Lady Jaguars were staring at a 5-2 deficit heading into the third inning before stunning the Lady Redhounds with nine runs while eventually pulling out a 12-6 victory.
“Good win for us tonight,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “We had some timely hits, again up and down the lineup. We also ran the bases very well.
“We didn’t play our best defensively early on but after the second inning we talked about a few things and the defense tightened up,” he added. “We also got another good night from Hallie Proffitt and Bailee Root on the mound. They’ve pitched very well lately, and they’ve continued to give us a chance to win games.”
North Laurel left the bases loaded in the first inning and had runners stranded on second and third in the second inning before the Lady Jaguars’ bats woke up. Edwards’ squad delivered 16 hits in the win.
North Laurel connected with 13 hits against starter Danni Foley while scoring six earned runs. Foley finished with three strikeouts. Kallie Housley came in relief and tossed the final four innings, surrendering only three hits and one earned run while striking out three batters.
Corbin’s bats were also hot.
The Lady Redhounds delivered 13 hits and scored six earned runs against North Laurel’s Hallie Proffitt in four and two/thirds of an inning but Bailee Root came in relief and tossed the final two and one/thirds of an inning and limited Corbin to only one hit while striking out three batters.
Corbin led 5-2 entering the third inning but trailed 11-5 before adding a run in the fourth inning to cut its deficit to 11-6.
The Lady Jaguars added an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning while increasing their lead to 12-6.
Emily Sizemore and Saige McClure each finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored apiece while Braylee Fawbush finished with two hits and four RBI. Bella Sizemore collected two hits, two RBI and two runs scored while Madison Parman had two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Proffitt turned in a two-hit, one-RBI effort at the plate while Emily Adams had a hit and two runs scored. Katie Sams finished with a hit and a run scored.
“Something I was really proud of tonight was we scored some runs early and then Corbin came back and took the lead,” Edwards said. “We came right back and got a bunch of runs in the top of the third and made that lead stand up.
“Corbin is a good team,” he added. “We wish them the best this weekend in the 2A and we will see them again before this season is over, but I’m really proud of my girls tonight.”
Kaila Stidham led Corbin with a 3-for-3 effort while driving in three runs. Foley was 3-for-4 with one run scored while Bailey Stewart finished with two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Anela Sanders collected two hits while Alayna Reynolds finished with two hits and one run scored. Both Housley and Raegan Walker finished with a hit apiece while Kennedie Guiher drove in a run and Shelby Stewart scored once.
North Laurel will be back in action Thursday on the road at Madison Central while Corbin will host Clay County.
