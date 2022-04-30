LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — One of the nation’s top scorers has signed with Kentucky.
Illinois State junior guard Antonio Reeves will join the Wildcats for his senior season after averaging 20.1 points per game last season for the Redbirds. Reeves said he is “excited to get to Lexington and play on the biggest stage in college basketball.”
“Coach Cal loves his players, he loves the game, has developed pros and won a national championship,” he said. “That’s what attracted me to Kentucky. It’s time to put in work and go for another natty.”
Kentucky coach John Calipari is equally excited about adding Reeves to next year’s roster.
““He’s a veteran scorer who not only has the ability to knock down shots but can create off the dribble,” he said. “I like that he’s shown the desire to work and improve his game which has then translated to demonstrated performance as he’s continued to elevate his game each year. When talking with Antonio, I loved more than anything that his number one goal was to be at a place with a winning culture, so he has the chance to chase a championship.”
During his three seasons at Illinois State, Reeves played in 89 career games and scored 1.195 points. He tallied 662 points as a junior last season, the fourth-most in school history. He was a second-team All-Missouri Conference performer and scored double figures in 31 of the team’s 33 games last season.
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.