North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard got the call many Big Blue Nation fans have been anticipating — University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari made Sheppard an official scholarship offer Friday evening.
Sheppard was in Alabama Friday for the Adidas 3SSB (3 Stripes Select Basketball) event where he is playing with the Midwestern Basketball Club.
Calipari and three of his assistants, Orlando Antigua, Ron “Chin” Coleman, and Jai Lucas, were also in Birmingham Thursday and Friday for the event, which runs through Sunday. A couple five-star high school prospects in the class of 2022 are playing in the event.
Sheppard, a part of the class of 2023, also grabbed the coaches’ attention. The University of Kentucky had reached out to him a few times already, but no offer had been made.
Sheppard has already received numerous Division I offers including from the University of Louisville, Arizona State, the College of Charleston, High Point, Iowa, Texas A&M, South Alabama, Stetson, and Iona.
Sheppard is currently ranked 39th among the Class of 2023 via Rivals150, who have Sheppard listed as the No. 1 player in Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.