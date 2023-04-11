CORBIN — Home, sweet, home.
Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds treated their fans to a 13-0 win over Williamsburg on Tuesday to improve to 10-4 overall, and 2-0 in 50th District play.
It marked the first time in almost a month that Corbin had played at home. The last time came way back on March 16 against Somerset.
The Redhounds established themselves early at the plate, scoring two runs in both the first and second innings before adding five runs in the third inning, and four runs in the fourth inning.
“We were sharper tonight,” Philpot said. “Jeremiah (Gilbert) was really good on the mound and we are starting to see some improvements in areas that we’ve been focusing on. I like the direction that we’re heading in but we still have a lot of work to do to reach our potential.”
Corbin has now won 19 consecutive games against the Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-2). The last time Williamsburg defeated the Redhounds was way back on April 29, 2008.
Jeremiah Gilbert did his best on the mound to make sure Corbin would continue its win streak against the Yellow Jackets. He tossed five innings, allowing only one hit while striking out six batters.
Kade Elam went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBI and one run scored while Jacob Baker was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Noah Cima delivered a triple while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Gilbert delivered a hit and an RBI while Cameron Combs finished with a hit.
Bradric Helton had a hit and scored twice while Cam Estep drove in a run, and Mikey Neal scored twice.
Henry Bowling finished with Williamsburg’s lone hit.
