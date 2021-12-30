The Corbin Redhounds wrapped up the month of December with two Christmas tournament titles under their belts.
Last week, Corbin knocked off Bullitt Central to take the championship in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg.
On Thursday, the Redhounds defeated Johnson Central, 81-69, to win the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said the win over the Eagles was the best his team has played this week. Their 81 points scored was their highest scoring output of the season, as they were once again led by a balanced attack that saw four players score in double figures.
Hayden Llewelyn led the Redhounds with a game-high 28 points on the night. Carter Stewart finished with 18, followed by Brody Wells with 15 and Trey Worley with 10.
“It was the best we played all week long. Our ball movement was excellent and our balanced attack continues to be a huge factor in our success,” said Pietrowski. “Hayden and Carter did a great job both scoring and distributing the ball. Brody continues to be a dominant force on both sides of the ball, and Eli, Zander, Trey, and Kade all contributed as well.”
Johnson Central entered the game having won their first two games of the tournament, defeating Newport and Clay County.
The first half of the game was filled with back-and-forth excitement as both teams came out firing on the offensive end. Llewelyn scored nine points in the first quarter and Stewart added eight, as the Redhounds took an early 27-23 lead. The Eagles heated up in the second quarter and cut the lead to 41-40 at the half.
Corbin put together an impressive third quarter performance, outscoring Johnson Central 24-18 to extend their lead to 65-58 heading into the fourth quarter. The Redhounds’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, limiting the Eagles to just four made field goals, on their way to the 81-69 win.
Pietrowski said his team’s performance against Johnson Central really summed up the way they have played the past two weeks.
“Going 3-0 this week was an awesome accomplishment. Johnson Central is a big, strong, physical basketball team. I thought we really played against them and matched their level of intensity. That team will win a lot of games,” said Pietrowski. “It was really a microcosm of how we have played over Christmas break - unselfish, high level of effort, and a team first attitude. We can grow from this.”
Corbin 81, Johnson Central 69
Corbin 27 14 24 16 - 81
Johnson Central 23 17 18 11 - 69
Corbin (81) - Llewelyn 28, Stewart 18, Wells 15, Worley 10, Zander Curry 7, Cade Elam 3
Johnson Central (69) - Lemaster 9, McKenzie 21, Rice 21, Rose 11, Collins 7
