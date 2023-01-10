CORBIN — When Corbin and South Laurel step on the court, you can always expect a battle between the two teams.
Tuesday’s 50th District matchup was no different.
The Cardinals (11-5 overall, 0-1 vs. 50th District opponents) had been shutting teams down with their defensive play, allowing only 50.4 points per contest.
But this time around, it was Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds who turned in one of their best defensive efforts of the season.
Despite only having his full roster to work with for a little bit over a month due to the Redhound football team’s success, Pietrowski worked his magic again during his team’s 62-53 win over South Laurel.
The nine-point victory snapped the Cardinals’ 12-game win streak over Corbin. Jeff Davis’ squad has now lost two of their last three games with both losses coming against regional opponents.
“Proud of my team,” Pietrowski said. “We had stretches when we played really poorly. We didn’t waiver and kept out grinding. Had a district tournament atmosphere, we need to play in those environments.
“Zander played really well,” he added. “He continues to be a key cog for our team. Proud of Kade. He got an opportunity to step and he did just that. Made some huge shots and plays for us. We have numerous areas we can get better in. Happy with the win, but still plenty of room for growth from our squad.”
The game was close throughout with South Laurel building a 15-5 in the first quarter.
Parker Payne and Jordan Mabe each scored four points apiece while Eli Gover hit a 3-pointer during the period.
Corbin came storming back in the second quarter behind the play of Hayden Llewellyn.
Llewellyn scored 11 of his game-high 20 points during the period while hitting a 3-pointer. Zander Curry added seven points and a 3-pointer while Kade Elam also nailed a 3-pointer, allowing the Redhounds to outscore the Cardinals, 25-11, during the period while taking a 30-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.
South Laurel took a slim 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter after Payne added six points, but Corbin outscored the Cardinals, 23-13, in the final eight minutes.
The Redhounds knocked down 12-of-19 free throw attempts during the period as Elam scored nine of his 16 points during the time frame.
The Cardinals hit 8-of-14 free throw attempts during the fourth quarter while only knocking down two field goals.
Corbin finished the game hitting 25-of-33 from the free-throw line while South Laurel was 13-of-23.
Curry joined Llewellyn and Elam in double figures with 12 points while Eli Pietrowski recorded five points.
Mabe led the Cardinals with 16 points while Payne followed with 12 points. Ashton Garland, Gover, and Josh Steele each scored six points apiece.
Corbin will be back in action Thursday at 7 p.m. while South Laurel will host Williamsburg Friday (game time not listed on KHSAA web site).
