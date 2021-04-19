CORBIN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhound tennis team improved to 9-1 after picking up wins over Boyle County, Clay County, and Richmond Model this past week.
“It was two very important wins for our boys on Saturday,” Hart said. “Clay County is one of the top teams in the 13th region and Boyle County is also one of the top teams in the 12th Region. Our players are getting valuable match play experience as we prepare for the regional tournament.”
Saturday’s Matches
Match One
Corbin 9, Boyle County 1
Singles
No. 1 - Quinn Maguet (C) def. Matthew Dacosta (BC), 8-1
No. 2 - Nate Hill (C) def. Hiram Tran (BC), 8-6
No. 3 - Camden Harris (C) def. Kyle Burkett (BC), 8-4
No. 4 - Daniel Byrley (C) def. Coleman Clark (BC), 8-2
No. 5 - Harrison Schuhman (C) def. Ethan Drake (BC), 8-5
No. 6 - Ben Mynatt (C) def. Mason Young (BC), 8-8 (7-4)
Doubles
No. 1 - Dylan Koen/Maguet (C) def. Dacosta/Tran (BC), 8-1
No. 2 - Daniel Ball/Leighton Cornett (C) lost to Clark/Burkett (BC), 8-6
No. 3 - Mynatt/Schuman (C) def. Green/Bennett (BC), 7-1
No. 4 - Jacob Frazier/Tanner Marcum (C) def. Simons/Guiney, 8-0
Match Two
Corbin 8, Clay County 1
Singles
No. 1 - Camden Harris (C) lost to Tayten Harris (CC), 9-7
No. 2 - Nate Hill (C) def. Jordan Begley (CC), 8-4
No. 3 - Quinn Maguet (C) def. John Combs (CC), 8-0
No. 4 - Dylan Koen (C) def. Lucas Penman (CC), 8-0
No. 5 - John Ball (C) def. James Combs (CC), 8-1
No. 6 - Leighton Cornett (C) def. Luke Gregory (CC), 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 - Maguet/Koen (C) def. Baker/Begley (CC), 8-0
No. 2 - Ball/Cornett (C) def. Combs/Penman (CC), 8-3
No. 3 - Ben Mynatt/Harrison Schuhman (C) def. Combs/Gregory (CC), 8-3
Thursday’s Match
Corbin 8, Model 1
Singles
No. 1 - Camden Harris (C) def. John Benson (M), 8-0
No. 2 - Quinn Maguet (C) def. Evan Blakeman (M), 8-0
No. 3 - Nate Hill (C) def. Keshav Bhandaly (M), 8-1
No. 4 - Daniel Byrley (C) def. Aiden Blakeman (M), 8-1
No. 5 - Leighton Cornett (C) def. Everett Nolditt-Parker, 9-7
No. 6 - Harrison Schuman (C) def. Clark Lawson (M), 8-3
Doubles
No. 1 - Maguet/Dylan Koen (C) def. Benson/Blandary (M), 8-0
No. 2 - Cornett/Ben Mynatt (C) def. Bhandaly/Blakeman (M), 9-7
No. 3 - Cameron Henson/Tanner Marcum (C) lost to Lair/Nolditt-Parker (M), 8-1
