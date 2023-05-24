DANVILLE — Despite having six first-place efforts, Corbin placed second in the Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet.
The Redhounds finished with 132.50 points, missing out from winning the region title by only 9.50 points.
Mercer County won top honors with 141 points.
Corbin’s first-place efforts were by the 4x400 and 4x800 Meter Relay teams along with Connor Messer (800 Meter Run), NaShawn Brooks (110 Meter Hurdles) and Hayden Llewellyn (High Jump and Long Jump).
Corbin also had three second-place efforts — Tye Stevens (200 & 400 Meter Dash), 4x400 Meter Relay team, and NaShawn Brooks (300 Meter Hurdles).
Boys team scores
1. Mercer County 141, 2. Corbin 132.50, 3. Boyle County 79, 4. East Jessamine 61, 5. Rockcastle County 40, 6. Harlan County 36.50, 7. Bell County 24, 8. Casey County 14, 9. Russell County 13, 10. Garrard County 8, 11. Wayne County 4, 12. Lincoln County 4.
Boys Individual Results
100 METER DASH
11.76 Jaxon Storms 9th
11.81 Zander Curry 11th
200 METER DASH
22.54 Tye Stevens 2nd
24.15 Hayden Llewellyn 10th
400 METER DASH
49.34 Tye Stevens 2nd
52.92 Jayce Stewart 4th
800 METER RUN
2:01.16 Connor Messer 1st
2:03.44 John Hail 3rd
1600 METER RUN
4:58.07 Nolan Brock 6th
5:07.47 Ethan Slone 8th
3200 METER RUN
10:36.52 Caleb Terrell 8th
10:59.11 Koby Perkins 11th
110 METER HURDLES
15.41 NaShawn Brooks 1st
18.22 JB Llewellyn 8th
300 METER HURDLES
42.53 NaShawn Brooks 2nd
45.26 JB Llewellyn 8th
4X100 METER RELAY
44.45 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:32.18 Relay Team 3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:28.09 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:16.08 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 1st
5-6 Zander Curry 8th
LONG JUMP
20-8.5 Hayden Llewellyn 1st
20-6 NaShawn Brooks 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
40-5 NaShawn Brooks 3rd
39-7.75 Blake Lawson 4th
POLE VAULT
11-6 Dylan Stacy 3rd
11-0 Parker Stacy 5th
DISCUS
108-9 Troy Faulkner 10th
98-3 Jace Hatfield 13th
SHOT PUT
34-4 Jace Hatfield 13th
33-4.5 Spencer Howard 15th
