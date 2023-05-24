DANVILLE — Despite having six first-place efforts, Corbin placed second in the Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet.

The Redhounds finished with 132.50 points, missing out from winning the region title by only 9.50 points.

Mercer County won top honors with 141 points.

Corbin’s first-place efforts were by the 4x400 and 4x800 Meter Relay teams along with Connor Messer (800 Meter Run), NaShawn Brooks (110 Meter Hurdles) and Hayden Llewellyn (High Jump and Long Jump).

Corbin also had three second-place efforts — Tye Stevens (200 & 400 Meter Dash), 4x400 Meter Relay team, and NaShawn Brooks (300 Meter Hurdles).

Boys team scores

1. Mercer County 141, 2. Corbin 132.50, 3. Boyle County 79, 4. East Jessamine 61, 5. Rockcastle County 40, 6. Harlan County 36.50, 7. Bell County 24, 8. Casey County 14, 9. Russell County 13, 10. Garrard County 8, 11. Wayne County 4, 12. Lincoln County 4.

Boys Individual Results

100 METER DASH

11.76 Jaxon Storms 9th

11.81 Zander Curry 11th

200 METER DASH

22.54 Tye Stevens 2nd

24.15 Hayden Llewellyn 10th

400 METER DASH

49.34 Tye Stevens 2nd

52.92 Jayce Stewart 4th

800 METER RUN

2:01.16 Connor Messer 1st

2:03.44 John Hail 3rd

1600 METER RUN

4:58.07 Nolan Brock 6th

5:07.47 Ethan Slone 8th

3200 METER RUN

10:36.52 Caleb Terrell 8th

10:59.11 Koby Perkins 11th

110 METER HURDLES

15.41 NaShawn Brooks 1st

18.22 JB Llewellyn 8th

300 METER HURDLES

42.53 NaShawn Brooks 2nd

45.26 JB Llewellyn 8th

4X100 METER RELAY

44.45 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:32.18 Relay Team 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:28.09 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:16.08 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 1st

5-6 Zander Curry 8th

LONG JUMP

20-8.5 Hayden Llewellyn 1st

20-6 NaShawn Brooks 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

40-5 NaShawn Brooks 3rd

39-7.75 Blake Lawson 4th

POLE VAULT

11-6 Dylan Stacy 3rd

11-0 Parker Stacy 5th

DISCUS

108-9 Troy Faulkner 10th

98-3 Jace Hatfield 13th

SHOT PUT

34-4 Jace Hatfield 13th

33-4.5 Spencer Howard 15th

