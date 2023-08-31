CORBIN — In a highly anticipated matchup, the Corbin Redhounds will go on the road Friday and face off against the Lexington Catholic Knights, considered two of the top teams in the state.
The Redhounds won their season-opener two week’s ago against Ohio’s Hughes High School while the Knights are 1-1. They dropped a 34-27 decision against Highlands to open the season before going on the road to hand Madison Central a 47-0 loss.
“The weather was a little crazy Friday and there was no way that we could played Friday with all the lightning and rain,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “The players and coaches were disappointed that we didn’t get to play Saturday and was looking forward to the match up with North Hardin. North Hardin has a really good football team, but circumstances didn’t allow us to play Saturday.”
Greer emphasized the importance of a great week of practice, studying film, and being fully prepared for Lexington Catholic.
“We have a very mature football team, and I know that our seniors will get focused and get their teammates ready to roll this week for a really good Lexington Catholic team,” Greer said. “We have a team that loves to compete and loves to play the football. We will have to have a great week of practice and be sure to study film and get ready to go Friday.
“It seems like we get everyone’s ‘A’ game and we like that as a coaching staff and as a team,” he added. “We have to make sure that we are focus on our assignments and play with great effort and intensity.”
Looking at the Knights, Coach Greer said the Knights are a veteran team with numerous returning starters on both offense and defense.
“They have eight starters back offensively and seven starters back defensively,” he said. “They start eight seniors on offense, so we will have to play very sound defensively and do a great job tackling. Offensively, we have to execute our game plan and control the football.
“We need to create some turnovers defensively and make sure we protect the football on offense,” Greer added. “We need to play sound football like we have for the past three years. It’s a big time game and our team loves playing in this venue. Lexington Catholic will make a run at the 3A finals. We need Redhound Nation to show up and show out Friday night at 7:30.”
