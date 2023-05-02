MANCHESTER — Corbin came into Tuesday night’s matchup against Clay County with a business as usual attitude.
The Redhounds (18-8) scored four runs in the first, second, and fifth innings, and never looked back during their 12-2 win over the Tigers.
Clay County’s Ethan Jackson had been dominating on the pitcher’s mound of late, but Corbin took advantage of four walks and four hits, scoring eight earned runs during its 18th win of the season.
Cruz Cima took control on the mound for the Redhounds, tossing 4 2/3 of an inning while allowing only four hits, and two earned runs. He also struck out seven batters.
“We came out tonight with a better mindset,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “We stayed focused all night at the plate and executed well. Cruz battled through and did a good job on the mound.”
Jacob Baker went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and two runs scored while Kade Elam was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and two runs scored.
Cameron Combs finished with a hit, three RBI, and two runs scored while Mikey Neal had a hit, and two RBI.
Noah Cima finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Cam Estep had a hit, and a run scored. Bradric Helton finished with a hit, and two runs scored.
Brandon Crawford led Clay County (13-10-1) with a 2-for-3 effort while scoring once. Ethan Jackson drove in a run and finished with a hit. Aidan Roberts went 1-for-1 at the plate while Hayden Crockett drove in a run, and Zachary Saylor scored a run.
