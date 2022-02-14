The Corbin Redhounds took care of business on Monday night when they took on Pulaski Southwestern at home and prevailed with a 76-37 blowout win.
The win marked the ninth in a row for the Redhounds, who are playing their best basketball of the season as their regular season schedule winds down. Corbin went on a four-game skid back in January, but have not lost since, picking up impressive wins over the likes of Harlan County, Williamsburg, and Madison Central.
In a game like the one on Monday, it would be easy for the Redhounds to let up against a team that entered with just five wins on the season, but Corbin was able to take care of business early and play some of their younger players later in the night.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said he liked the way in which his team approached the matchup and was glad to pick up a big win on Corbin’s senior night. The Redhounds honored seniors Jonathan Jackson and Trace Young.
“It was a business-like approach to the game. I was happy with our unselfishness, effort level, and our attitude,” said Pietrowski. “It was great to honor our seniors Jonathan Jackson and Trace Young.”
Corbin was able to get up early on Southwestern on Monday and never looked back. The 37 points allowed by the Redhounds was their second lowest scoring total allowed all season, other than the 36 points they gave up to Middlesboro last week. It was also 19 points under the Warriors scoring average of 56 points.
The Redhounds will now set their sights on their last two regular season games of the year. They will take on Lynn Camp on the road on Wednesday, before taking on the top team in the region in North Laurel on Friday.
Pietrowski said the matchup with Lynn Camp will not be an easy one.
“We have a tough test on Wednesday versus a good Lynn Camp team,” Pietrowski added.
