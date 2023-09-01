LEXINGTON — Mission accomplished.
Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds went on the road and took care of business, knocking off Lexington Catholic, 30-10, while improving to 2-0 during the process.
Friday night’s meeting marked the second time the two teams had faced each other with Corbin coming away with a win way back in 2001 due to a forfeit.
The Redhounds started off with some offensive fireworks as Guy Bailey broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run to give Corbin a 7-0 edge with 7:32 remaining in the first quarter.
Kade Elam added a rushing touchdown to his resume at the 10:30 mark of the second quarter, pushing the Redhounds’ lead to 14-0.
Lexington Catholic got on the scoreboard with 6:16 remaining in the first half thanks to a pick six, cutting the Knights' deficit to 14-7 during the process.
Corbin answered quickly as Elam’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Carter Stewart gave the Redhounds a 21-7 cushion at the 3:49 mark of the second quarter.
Lexington Catholic ended the first half with a field goal while cutting its deficit to 21-10.
The Redhounds pushed their lead to 23–10 after recording a safety with 6:23 left in the third quarter.
Elam’s second rushing touchdown of the game, a one-yarder, gave Corbin a 30-10 cushion with 3:33 left in the third quarter.
“I felt like the line dominated on both sides of the ball,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “We looked a little sluggish in the first quarter. It hurt us not playing last week. But we we were able to get the win. It was a great team effort tonight.”
“We’ve played a lot of football and were ready to play,” he added. “Lexington Catholic will make a deep run in the playoffs. This was a good win for us.”
The Redhounds will be back in action Friday on the road against Pulaski County. The game is expected to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
