MANCHESTER — When Corbin and Clay County meet up on the hardwood, you can throw out their records and expect a battle.
For the fans that made the trip to Manchester, they got their money’s worth as the two rivals battled until the final seconds with the Redhounds coming away with an 80-76 victory.
The Tigers entered the game with a 6-16 mark but held their own against Corbin, who managed to improve to 15-6.
“Clay and (Landon) Dezarn were on fire this evening. At times it felt like they could have shot it from Pat’s and it would have gone in,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “Most will look and feel like we didn’t play all that well but the close score was due in large part to solid play by Clay County.
“I’m proud of my team,” he added. “We had chances to fold but we kept our composure and made enough plays to win. It’s a teaching point for our squad.”
Clay County led 25-24 entering the second quarter before the Redhounds fought back to tie the game at 43 apiece at halftime. Corbin’s lead grew to 61-57 entering the fourth quarter before the Tigers fought back once again behind the red-hot shooting of Landon Dezarn, who hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points.
Clay County managed to take a 68-66 lead with five minutes remaining in regulation before seeing the Redhounds take a 71-68 edge at the three-minute mark. The Tigers tied the game at 73 apiece with 1:45 left before Corbin closed out the game with a 7-3 run to secure the win.
Hayden Llewellyn led the Redhounds with 22 points while Carter Stewart added 17 points. Brody Wells and Trey Worley each finished with 13 points apiece.
Corbin will be back in action Monday at home against Jackson County before hosting Middlesboro on Tuesday. Start times for both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“I thought Hayden and Carter played well on both sides of the ball,” Pietrowski said. “Their defense is an underrated aspect of both their games.
“Brody and Trey faced some big, strong kids and played well against them,” he added. “Eli, Zander (Curry), and Kade (Elam) continue to chip in in different facets as well. I continue to like our balance and think it makes us a much better team. We’ve got two big games coming up Monday and Tuesday.”
Corbin 80, Clay County 76
Corbin 24 19 18 19 80
Clay County 25 18 14 19 76
Corbin (80) — Curry 2, Worley 13, Llewellyn 22, Stewart 17, Elam 4, Wells 13, Pietrowski 9.
Clay County (76) — Rice 12, Dezarn 28, Crockett 4, Hooker 3, Harris 19, Bundy 2, Wolfe 8.
