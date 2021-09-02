WINCHESTER — After starting the season with four wins, Corbin has hit a bump in the road.
The Redhounds (4-2) dropped their second consecutive game on Thursday, losing to George Rogers Clark, 3-1.
The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the first half after goals from Brandon Beltran and Lucas Janes and never looked back,
Corbin’s Chesney Jacobs scored during the 55th minute thanks to an assist from Jose Torres to cut his team’s deficit to 2-1 but a goal by the Cardinals’ Will Carrington sealed the win for George Rogers Clark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.