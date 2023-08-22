CORBIN — Corbin fell to 1-2 on the season after dropping a heartbreaking 3-2 decision to Madison Southern.
Despite the loss, Corbin coach Roger Taylor was pleased with his team’s effort against a very good Madison Southern squad.
“Really proud of the guys tonight,” Corbin coach Roger Taylor said. “We took a good team all the way to the last few minutes. We’ve made good strides this season but tonight was a leap forward.
“A really solid defensive effort from Logan Wise and Blake Butler kept us in great shape until the last ten minutes,” he added. “We just aren’t quite physically where we need to be to play against this level of direct and speedy opponent, but we will be by postseason.”
The game was close throughout with both teams playing solid defense.
Madison Southern got on the scoreboard first in the 19th minute thanks to a goal by Landon Sipple.
The Redhounds tied the game at one apiece during the 21st minute as Braydon Van found the back of the net to make the score, 1-1.
Corbin took a 2-1 edge during the 29th minute as Rico Cima assisted a goal by JP Carmichael.
The Redhounds held the one-goal advantage until the 73rd minute when the Eagles scored to tie the game at two apiece.
Avery Davidson put the game away for Madison Southern with a break away goal at the 77th minute.
“We showed the type of team we can be in several stretches of the match,” Taylor said. “Our midfield is really growing and becoming an excellent unit.
“Up top, JP Carmichael was everywhere and had an excellent goal from a tough angle,” he added. “The only downside was we couldn’t quite hold on to the lead at the end. But massive improvement means we can come away with heads held high.”
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Saturday on the road against Perry County Central during first round action of the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Tournament.
