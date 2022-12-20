Corbin suffered its first loss of the season but not before putting up a fight against Florida’s Southridge (Miami) High School.
Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds hung tough throughout the contest before falling, 80-72, during the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
“We played a really talented and athletic basketball team tonight,” Pietrowski said. “They are going to win a lot of games. Thought we played excellent in stretches. If we could have eliminated a couple four minute intervals where they gapped us, it probably goes the other way.
“No time to sulk, we lace them back up tomorrow and need to take the opportunity to improve,” he added. “Excited to spend some time with my guys off the floor. This is the time of year you can bond and grow some team camaraderie. The future is bright for this team. Playing teams on this level will only make us better down the road.”
Corbin (3-1) only trailed 19-17 at the end of the first quarter, and 36-30 at halftime, before Southridge (Miami) High School used a 27-16 run in the third quarter to get some breathing room at 63-46 with eight minutes remaining.
The Redhounds went on a 26-17 run in the fourth quarter but the damage had been done.
Hayden Llewellyn led Corbin with 23 points and three 3-pointers while Trey Worley scored 11 points, and Carter Stewart finished with 10 points.
