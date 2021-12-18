CORBIN — An undefeated Williamsburg Yellow Jackets squad entered Friday night’s game against Corbin as a team with a strong start, but needing a significant win to solidify themselves as a top contender in the 13th Region.
Unfortunately for Williamsburg, Friday night was not their night, as the Corbin Redhounds cruised to a 77-53 win, giving the Yellows Jackets their first loss of the season.
For Corbin, they entered the game looking for consistency. The Redhounds have been up-and-down so far this season and failed to put together consecutive wins until defeating Williamsburg for their first district win of the season after beating Clay County on Tuesday.
Williamsburg coach Eric Swords said the game came down to mental and physical toughness and his squad came up just short.
“We weren’t mentally tough enough tonight,” said Swords. “They dominated the game physically and mentally. I still love our squad, we just have to regroup and learn from our mistakes. We have a ton of room for improvement.”
Corbin’s balanced attack on offense helped power them to the win. The Redhounds had four players who scored in double figures, led by Brody Wells with 19. Hayden Llewellyn had 17, while Trey Worley had 12, and Zander Curry finished with 11.
Corbin Coach Tony Pietrowski said he was pleased with the way his team came out and played to start on Friday night, noting the Redhounds’ effort on both ends of the floor.
“I liked our balance tonight,” said Pietrowski. “It was a great response by our guys tonight. I thought it was our best defensive effort of the season - Hayden, Carter, and Zander, in particular.”
The Redhounds jumped out to a 20-12 lead after one quarter, but Williamsburg’s Evan Steely made it difficult for them. Steely scored 12 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter.
Wells went to work for Corbin in the second quarter, scoring seven points. A big three-pointer from Curry helped keep the Redhounds’ offense rolling in the period. Steely continued his tear scoring seven and helping his team cut the lead, but the Redhounds clung to a 32-25 advantage.
As both teams made halftime adjustments, it was Corbin who came out in the third and fourth quarters and completely put the game away. Corbin’s defense held the Yellow Jackets to just four made field goals in the second half, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Corbin’s Llewelyn scored 14 of his 17 points in the third and fourth quarters, as the Redhounds rolled to the 77-53 loss.
Pietrowski said he was happy to pick up the 50th District win.
“We had an excellent week of practice and it showed in our wins over Clay County and Williamsburg,” said Pietrowski. “We’re excited to be 1-0 in district play.”
Corbin 77, Williamsburg 53
Corbin 20 12 20 25 77
Williamsburg 12 13 14 14 53
Corbin (77) — Wells 19, Llewellyn 17, Worley 12, Curry 11, Stewart 10, Elam 3, Pietrowski 5.
Williamsburg (53) — Steely 28, Dre Ellis 12, Ellis 5, Shannon 5, Potter 3
