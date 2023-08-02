MOUNT VERNON — The Corbin boys golf team shot a 365 during Wednesday’s Rockets Invitational.
The Redhounds were led by Will Freeman, who shot an 85 while Ethan Mott followed with an 89.
Hayden Webb (91), Ethan Gambrel (100), and Brody Faulkner (103) rounded out the Redhounds’ scoring.
“We have to start faster and continue eliminating penalties and three putts,” Corbin coach Joe Roberts said. “We were not full strength today, but having one of our JV golfers, Ethan Gambrel, step in and contribute to our team score is encouraging.
“Four of five golfers beat their average score going into the day, we need to continue doing that,” he added. “Shooting 365 as a team, I am proud of them. While we have room to shoot lower, we are showing constant improvement after every match.”
