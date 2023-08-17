CORBIN — Corbin’s football team is all set to kick off their 2023 season with a high-stakes game against Hughes High School from Cincinnati, Ohio.
The matchup is part of the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic, organized by the Corbin Redhound Varsity Club.
“We’ve had a great July and August and our guys are ready to play for keeps,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “Our seniors are ready to lead this ‘23 Redhound football team.”
Greer expressed satisfaction with his team’s preparation and work ethic.
“We have great leadership in all classes and this group loves to practice and work hard every day,” he said.
Hughes High School, which finished last season with a 7-4 record, is expected to be a formidable opponent. They boast a running back who has already committed to East Carolina, a Division I football school, and a talented quarterback with great speed.
“Hughes is a very athletic football team with a lot of really good talent returning,” Greer said. “We will have to do a great job containing their running back and his brother, the quarterback.”
Despite the challenge, Greer is confident in his team’s ability to perform.
“We look at the 2023 season as 15 steps, and Friday night will be step 1,” he said. “We have to come focused, give great effort, and be very physical. We have to come out of the gates early and make sure that we are executing at a high level.”
The Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic is a great start to begin the season on a high note.
“The Redhounds will be focused and give great effort Friday. We’re excited about playing Friday night,” Greer said. “We have great depth, and should have a lot of Redhounds getting to play Friday night,” Greer added.
The bowl game will be played at the University of the Cumberlands on Friday night. Pulaski County vs. Pikeville will kick off at 5:30 p.m., and the Redhounds and Hughes High School will kick off at 8 p.m.
“The Redhound football stadium is coming along really nice and turf is on the ground and should be ready for our first home game,” Greer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.