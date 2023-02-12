The Corbin High School wrestling team turned in a stellar effort during the 7th Region Tournament.
They’ll be sending five wrestlers to the KHSAA State Tournament while also garnering three alternates, too.
The Redhounds placed fifth out of 13 and capped off their regular season with an impressive 20-8 team dual record.
The wrestlers that are advancing to the state tournament are Aiden Wilson (fourth in 150-pound division), Seth Jones (third in 190-pound division), Justice McKague (175-pound division), Zayne Hammack (second in 215-pound division), and Eli Bolton (third in 285-pound division).
The alternates are Abraham Sell (fifth place in 106-pound division), BJ Jackson (fifth place in 138-pound division), and Cyrus Greiwe (fifth place in 144-pound division).
Corbin’s Individual results are listed below:
106-Pound Division
Abraham Sell (15-6) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Abraham Sell (Corbin) 15-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Cameron Underwood (Somerset) 19-5 won by fall over Abraham Sell (Corbin) 15-6 (Fall 0:37)
Cons. Round 2 - Abraham Sell (Corbin) 15-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Abraham Sell (Corbin) 15-6 won by fall over Blake Bargo (Whitley County) 5-16 (Fall 0:26)
Cons. Semi - Gavyn Kinley (Madison Central) 26-17 won by fall over Abraham Sell (Corbin) 15-6 (Fall 1:23)
5th Place Match - Abraham Sell (Corbin) 15-6 won by fall over Jason Maggard (Harlan County) 13-8 (Fall 3:18)
120-Pound Division
Teryl Ramsey (7-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Aiden Tucker (Wayne County) 46-7 won by fall over Teryl Ramsey (Corbin) 7-15 (Fall 2:23)
Cons. Round 1 - Lucas Ballinger (McCreary Central) 11-12 won by fall over Teryl Ramsey (Corbin) 7-15 (Fall 3:58)
138-Pound Division
Stephen Brent Jackson (21-8) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Stephen Brent (BJ) Jackson (Corbin) 21-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Judah Carey (Boyle County) 25-8 won by decision over Stephen Brent (BJ) Jackson (Corbin) 21-8 (Dec 8-6)
Cons. Round 2 - Stephen Brent (BJ) Jackson (Corbin) 21-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Stephen Brent (BJ) Jackson (Corbin) 21-8 won by major decision over Jace Horton (Wayne County) 22-25 (MD 11-1)
Cons. Semi - Chase Bowlin (McCreary Central) 27-7 won by decision over Stephen Brent (BJ) Jackson (Corbin) 21-8 (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match - Stephen Brent (BJ) Jackson (Corbin) 21-8 won by fall over Alexander Ropke (Somerset) 3-11 (Fall 1:29)
144-Pound Division
Cyrus Greiwe (34-9) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cyrus Greiwe (Corbin) 34-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Cyrus Greiwe (Corbin) 34-9 won by fall over Marcus Mills (Somerset) 18-10 (Fall 3:14)
Semifinal - Dakota Karr (Wayne County) 21-5 won by fall over Cyrus Greiwe (Corbin) 34-9 (Fall 0:52)
Cons. Semi - Lucas Koher (Madison Central) 6-5 won by fall over Cyrus Greiwe (Corbin) 34-9 (Fall 1:13)
5th Place Match - Cyrus Greiwe (Corbin) 34-9 won by fall over Marcus Mills (Somerset) 18-10 (Fall 0:55)
150-Pound Division
Aiden Wilson (17-11) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jaimen Carey (Boyle County) 39-9 won by fall over Aiden Wilson (Corbin) 17-11 (Fall 0:24)
Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Wilson (Corbin) 17-11 won by fall over Joshua Smothers (Green County) 7-12 (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Semi - Aiden Wilson (Corbin) 17-11 won by fall over James Coffey (McCreary Central) 18-11 (Fall 4:57)
3rd Place Match - Braedan Kelley (Madison Southern) 30-6 won by fall over Aiden Wilson (Corbin) 17-11 (Fall 1:38)
157-Pound Division
Ryne Warren (25-14) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ryne Warren (Corbin) 25-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Keenan Shively (Taylor County) 26-8 won by major decision over Ryne Warren (Corbin) 25-14 (MD 9-1)
Cons. Round 2 - Ryne Warren (Corbin) 25-14 won by fall over Aaron Allen (McCreary Central) 10-16 (Fall 0:27)
Cons. Round 3 - Elijah Curtis (Madison Southern) 24-19 won by major decision over Ryne Warren (Corbin) 25-14 (MD 13-2)
165-Pound Division
Tyson Blalock (0-3) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nick Borecki (Bell County) 18-22 won by decision over Tyson Blalock (Corbin) 0-3 (Dec 8-6)
Cons. Round 1 - Tyson Blalock (Corbin) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Brandon Corder (McCreary Central) 7-8 won by fall over Tyson Blalock (Corbin) 0-3 (Fall 0:32)
175-Pound Division
Justice McKague (23-9) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Justice McKague (Corbin) 23-9 won by major decision over Sam Mullins (Madison Central) 23-13 (MD 15-7)
Semifinal - Jax Crowe (Boyle County) 36-10 won by fall over Justice McKague (Corbin) 23-9 (Fall 3:06)
Cons. Semi - Justice McKague (Corbin) 23-9 won by fall over Nathan Ramsey (Bell County) 21-23 (Fall 2:27)
3rd Place Match - Justice McKague (Corbin) 23-9 won by injury default over Noah Creekmore (Somerset) 22-6 (Inj. 1:00)
190-pound Division
Seth Jones (27-6) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Seth Jones (Corbin) 27-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Seth Jones (Corbin) 27-6 won by decision over Dalton Simpson (Bell County) 21-29 (Dec 6-1)
Semifinal - Ethan Montgomery (Boyle County) 19-1 won by fall over Seth Jones (Corbin) 27-6 (Fall 2:44)
Cons. Semi - Seth Jones (Corbin) 27-6 won by decision over Payton Scott (Wayne County) 35-19 (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match - Seth Jones (Corbin) 27-6 won by decision over Devin Vandenboss (Green County) 24-7 (Dec 6-5)
215-Pound Division
Zayne Hammack (9-4) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Zayne Hammack (Corbin) 9-4 won by fall over Josh Clark (Taylor County) 4-14 (Fall 1:06)
Semifinal - Zayne Hammack (Corbin) 9-4 won by injury default over Dylan Smith (Knox Central High School) 18-7 (Inj. 4:19)
1st Place Match - Bailey Jones (Wayne County) 42-8 won by fall over Zayne Hammack (Corbin) 9-4 (Fall 4:10)
285-Pound Division
Eli Bolton (28-4) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Eli Bolton (Corbin) 28-4 won by fall over Carter Smith (Wayne County) 11-18 (Fall 1:13)
Semifinal - Paul McClure (Boyle County) 12-3 won by fall over Eli Bolton (Corbin) 28-4 (Fall 1:16)
Cons. Semi - Eli Bolton (Corbin) 28-4 won by fall over Payton Lawson (Whitley County) 14-14 (Fall 0:21)
3rd Place Match - Eli Bolton (Corbin) 28-4 won by fall over Hayden Knoy (Green County) 15-7 (Fall 1:44)
