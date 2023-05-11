RICHMOND — Corbin’s Bradric Helton and Ethan Abner dominated on the mound while Noah Cima and Cam Estep both homered during the Redhounds’ 13-3 win over Madison Southern.
Corbin (22-9) built a comfortable 9-0 lead before the Eagles scored their first runs in the fifth inning. The Redhounds answered with four runs in the top of the sixth to seal the win.
“A great night for us, we were pretty sharp in all aspects of the game tonight,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “We’re proud of how they have kept grinding and improving throughout the season.”
Jacob Baker led Corbin with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run and scoring twice.
Walker Landrum was 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored while Estep finished with two hits, four RBI, and three runs scored.
Jeremiah Gilbert had two hits and two runs scored while Helton finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored.
Noah Cima had a hit, three RBI, and two runs scored while Mikey Neal finished with a hit and two runs scored.
Cameron Combs also had a hit in the win.
Helton tossed three scoreless innings while allowing only a hit. He also had five strikeouts. Abner tossed three innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out a batter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.