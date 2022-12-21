GATLINBURG, TENNESSEE — Corbin evened its record at the Smoky Mountain Classic on Tuesday by defeating Letcher County Central, 77-59.
The Redhounds (4-1) were coming off their first loss of the season, and came out scoring early and often against the Cougars.
They had leads of 21-15 and 40-22 at the end of the first and second quarters before cruising to the 18-point win.
“Nice bounce back win for our team,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “We got some excellent guard play this evening. Zander (Curry) played a great game and really led us in all three facets of the game. Carter (Stewart) had great balance and Hayden (Llewellyn) capped it off with some nice passes, and excellent scoring.
“Trey Worley and Marc Warren had a very solid game,” he added. “Big-time post defense and rebounded it well. Excited to play tomorrow. Need to cap off the tournament with a lot of effort and defensive intensity.”
Four players scored in double figures for Corbin with Hayden Llewellyn leading the way with 20 points while Zander Curry followed with 18 points. Marc Warren added 14 points while Brody Wells finished with 12 points. Carter Stewart had seven points, Trey Worley followed with five points, and Eli Pietrowski chipped in one point.
Tuesday’s Game
Corbin suffered its first loss of the season but not before putting up a fight against Florida’s Southridge (Miami) High School.
Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds hung tough throughout the contest before falling, 80-72, during the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
“We played a really talented and athletic basketball team tonight,” Pietrowski said. “They are going to win a lot of games. Thought we played excellent in stretches. If we could have eliminated a couple four minute intervals where they gapped us, it probably goes the other way.
“No time to sulk, we lace them back up tomorrow and need to take the opportunity to improve,” he added. “Excited to spend some time with my guys off the floor. This is the time of year you can bond and grow some team camaraderie. The future is bright for this team. Playing teams on this level will only make us better down the road.”
Corbin (3-1) only trailed 19-17 at the end of the first quarter, and 36-30 at halftime, before Southridge (Miami) High School used a 27-16 run in the third quarter to get some breathing room at 63-46 with eight minutes remaining.
The Redhounds went on a 26-17 run in the fourth quarter but the damage had been done.
Hayden Llewellyn led Corbin with 23 points and three 3-pointers while Trey Worley scored 11 points, and Carter Stewart finished with 10 points.
