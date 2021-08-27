WILLIAMSBURG — It took a few minutes for Corbin’s offense to catch fire but when it did, there was no slowing the Redhounds down during Friday’s 45-0 route of Whitley County.
Corbin (2-0) was without the services of starting quarterback Cameron Combs but freshman Kade Elam didn’t miss a beat under center, throwing for two touchdowns, including a 70-yard touchdown strike to Treyveon Longmire.
The win allowed the Redhounds to extend their win streak to six games over the Colonels (0-2) since the two teams renewed their rivalry in 2015.
Corbin raced out to an early lead in the first quarter, and never looked back with Jacob Baker’s 30-yard field goal giving his team a early 3-0 edge with 7:23 remaining
Elam’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Treyveon Longmire extended the Redhounds’ lead to 10-0 before Seth Mills’ 71-yard touchdown run gave Corbin a 17-0 advantage entering the second quarter.
Mills added another rushing touchdown from 47 yards out while Elam added the two-point conversion while extending the Redhounds’ lead to 25-0. Mills’ third rushing touchdown, a 15-yarder, extended Corbin’s lead to 32-0 at halftime.
The Redhounds put the running clock into effect just a minute and 15 seconds into the second half as Elam and Mills hooked up for a 24-yard score to give Corbin a 39-0 lead. Ethan Gregory’s interception return for a touchdown, wrapped up the win for the Redhounds.
