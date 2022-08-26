The Redhounds followed up their big win last week by cruising past local rival Whitley County, 42-13, on Friday night.
With just over six minutes left in the first quarter, the Redhounds got on the board first after a six-yard touchdown pass to Eli Pietrowski from Kade Elam.
Later in the first quarter, an interception by Brody Wells helped to set up another Corbin score. A quarterback keeper by Elam found the end zone with just over a minute left in the quarter to increase the Redhound lead to 14-0.
Staring at a 4th and goal from the 30-yard line, Bryson Potter hauled in a 30-yard touchdown reception to narrow the Whitley County deficit to 14-6.
But Corbin would move the ball down the field immediately afterward, and extend their lead back out to 21-6 following a 16-yard touchdown run by Cameron Combs.
More big plays from the Redhounds helped to put the game out of reach for the Colonels before halftime.
A 43-yard run by Elam would make the score 28-6 for the Redhounds with about 5:40 left in the half.
Then with less than a minute in the second quarter, a big pass to Pietrowski helped set up another touchdown run by Combs to make the halftime score of 35-6 in favor of Corbin.
The Redhounds would score their last touchdown of the evening with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter after a 55-yard touchdown pass from Elam to Combs extended the Redhound lead to 42-6.
Whitley County’s Tye Hamblin would rush one in for a touchdown with just under two minutes to go to make the score 42-13, but that’s as close as the Colonels would get.
With the win, Corbin improves to 2-0 on the season, and will travel to Franklin County next week.
Whitley County falls to 0-2 and will hope to find their first win next week hosting Harlan County.
