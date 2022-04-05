FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Corbin wasted little time taking control of its Monday match against Louisville Male.
The Redhounds scored six runs in the top of the first and never looked back during their 13-1 rout of the Bulldogs.
Corbin (6-7) collected nine hits in the win while Jeremiah Gilbert brought his ‘A’ game to the mound, tossing a complete game while limiting Male to only six hits and one earned run. He also finished with six strikeouts.
Cody Philpot’s squad built a 9-1 lead entering the seventh inning before adding four insurance runs.
“Jeremiah was great on the mound and set the tone for us,” Philpot said. “Walker (Landrum) had a big day at the plate and we battled up and down the lineup today. We just have to start being consistent day to day and always showing up with our best foot forward.”
Walker Landrum led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while scoring three times. Gilbert and Bradric Helton each delivered a hit and three RBI apiece. Jacob Baker finished with two hits and three RBI while Mikey Neal, Mo Carmichael, and Evan Poore each drove in a run apiece.
The Redhounds will be back in action Tuesday at noon against Anderson County.
